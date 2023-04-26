Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Nob Fire Remains At 200 Acres Overnight In San Bernardino National Forest, Still 5% Contained

By  LAist Staff
Updated Apr 27, 2023 8:42 AM
Published Apr 26, 2023 2:17 PM
Smoke rises from the ground and rolls up the side of a mountain topped with thin streaks of white snow.
Aerial shot of flames and smoke from the Nob Hill fire.
(Courtesy FIRIS)
IN THIS ARTICLE

The Nob Fire (also referred to as the Knob Fire) continues to burn on Thursday near Wrightwood and Lytle Creek in the San Bernardino County Mountains.

The fire had burned about 200 acres as of about 8 a.m., according to a San Bernardino National Forest spokesperson — that was the same acreage reported Wednesday night. Aircraft are on the way to help contain and extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and is under investigation. Initial reports on Wednesday that the blaze grew out of a planned fire set by the U.S. Forest Service were incorrect.

The basics

What else you should know

  • The fire response includes engines, crews, helicopters, and fixed wing aircraft that were either already on scene or being called in.
  • The terrain is steep, with thick brush.

Road closures

  • Forest Road 3N06 (Lytle Creek Canyon) was closed in the area of the fire to allow access for firefighters.
  • Lytle Creek Road was closed at Sycamore Canyon.

Pacific Crest Trail is affected

The popular Pacific Crest Trail told hikers not to travel north of Swarthout Canyon Road due to the fire, advising people on the trail in that area to take Lone Pine Canyon Road.

The view from above

How we're reporting on this

Associate Editor Mike Roe wrote and updated this story. Other LAist journalists are contributing information and background on the fire.

This is a developing story. We fact check everything and rely only on information from credible sources (think fire, police, government officials, and reporters on the ground). Sometimes, however, we make mistakes and/or initial reports turn out to be wrong. In all cases, we strive to bring you the most accurate information in real time and will update this story as new information becomes available.

Resources

LAist: Tips and Explainers

Your questions or ideas

What questions do you have about the fires burning in Southern California?

Corrected April 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM PDT
An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the cause of the fire. LAist regrets the error.
