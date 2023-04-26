Nob Fire Remains At 200 Acres Overnight In San Bernardino National Forest, Still 5% Contained

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

The Nob Fire (also referred to as the Knob Fire) continues to burn on Thursday near Wrightwood and Lytle Creek in the San Bernardino County Mountains.

The fire had burned about 200 acres as of about 8 a.m., according to a San Bernardino National Forest spokesperson — that was the same acreage reported Wednesday night. Aircraft are on the way to help contain and extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and is under investigation. Initial reports on Wednesday that the blaze grew out of a planned fire set by the U.S. Forest Service were incorrect.

#NobFire Update: 200 acres with 5 % containment, several agencies supporting the fight. Wildfire near Lytle Creek has unknown origin, not a threat to structures at this time. More info at Inciweb https://t.co/tAAdPNHXrx @CALFIREBDU @SBCOUNTYFIRE — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) April 27, 2023

The basics

Acreage: 200 acres

200 acres Containment: 5%

5% Structures destroyed: N/A

N/A Structures threatened: 0 (according to San Bernardino County Fire)

0 (according to San Bernardino County Fire) Cause: Unknown

What else you should know

The fire response includes engines, crews, helicopters, and fixed wing aircraft that were either already on scene or being called in.

The terrain is steep, with thick brush.

Road closures

Forest Road 3N06 (Lytle Creek Canyon) was closed in the area of the fire to allow access for firefighters.

was closed in the area of the fire to allow access for firefighters. Lytle Creek Road was closed at Sycamore Canyon.

Pacific Crest Trail is affected

The popular Pacific Crest Trail told hikers not to travel north of Swarthout Canyon Road due to the fire, advising people on the trail in that area to take Lone Pine Canyon Road.

The #PacificCrestTrail is closing north of Swarthout Canyon Road due to the #NobFire. https://t.co/mJPLutjw6B — Pacific Crest Trail (@PCTAssociation) April 26, 2023

The view from above

OES Intel 24, April 26th on the #NobFire San Bernardino County. Fire is 135 acres at 12:49 hours. pic.twitter.com/Rq4yB3WRFu — FIRIS (@FIRIS) April 26, 2023

How we're reporting on this

Associate Editor Mike Roe wrote and updated this story. Other LAist journalists are contributing information and background on the fire.

This is a developing story. We fact check everything and rely only on information from credible sources (think fire, police, government officials, and reporters on the ground). Sometimes, however, we make mistakes and/or initial reports turn out to be wrong. In all cases, we strive to bring you the most accurate information in real time and will update this story as new information becomes available.



