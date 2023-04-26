Nob Fire Remains At 200 Acres Overnight In San Bernardino National Forest, Still 5% Contained
The Nob Fire (also referred to as the Knob Fire) continues to burn on Thursday near Wrightwood and Lytle Creek in the San Bernardino County Mountains.
The fire had burned about 200 acres as of about 8 a.m., according to a San Bernardino National Forest spokesperson — that was the same acreage reported Wednesday night. Aircraft are on the way to help contain and extinguish the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, and is under investigation. Initial reports on Wednesday that the blaze grew out of a planned fire set by the U.S. Forest Service were incorrect.
#NobFire Update: 200 acres with 5 % containment, several agencies supporting the fight. Wildfire near Lytle Creek has unknown origin, not a threat to structures at this time. More info at Inciweb https://t.co/tAAdPNHXrx @CALFIREBDU @SBCOUNTYFIRE— San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) April 27, 2023
The basics
- Acreage: 200 acres
- Containment: 5%
- Structures destroyed: N/A
- Structures threatened: 0 (according to San Bernardino County Fire)
- Cause: Unknown
What else you should know
- The fire response includes engines, crews, helicopters, and fixed wing aircraft that were either already on scene or being called in.
- The terrain is steep, with thick brush.
Road closures
- Forest Road 3N06 (Lytle Creek Canyon) was closed in the area of the fire to allow access for firefighters.
- Lytle Creek Road was closed at Sycamore Canyon.
Pacific Crest Trail is affected
The popular Pacific Crest Trail told hikers not to travel north of Swarthout Canyon Road due to the fire, advising people on the trail in that area to take Lone Pine Canyon Road.
The #PacificCrestTrail is closing north of Swarthout Canyon Road due to the #NobFire. https://t.co/mJPLutjw6B— Pacific Crest Trail (@PCTAssociation) April 26, 2023
The view from above
OES Intel 24, April 26th on the #NobFire San Bernardino County. Fire is 135 acres at 12:49 hours. pic.twitter.com/Rq4yB3WRFu— FIRIS (@FIRIS) April 26, 2023
How we're reporting on this
Associate Editor Mike Roe wrote and updated this story. Other LAist journalists are contributing information and background on the fire.
This is a developing story. We fact check everything and rely only on information from credible sources (think fire, police, government officials, and reporters on the ground). Sometimes, however, we make mistakes and/or initial reports turn out to be wrong. In all cases, we strive to bring you the most accurate information in real time and will update this story as new information becomes available.
Resources
Your questions or ideas
-
An onslaught of velella velella washed up on shore this weekend on Southern California beaches. The blue jellyfish-like creatures were swept by the winds of California's recent storms.
-
Who knows when we'll see such vibrance again in this recently drought-choked land?
-
It's glorious grunion run season, which means thousands of small, silver fish take to California beaches to mate.
-
The multi-family homes were red tagged by authorities late Wednesday.
-
A look at years past when snows creeped into our citified neighborhoods, away from the mountains and foothills.
-
In the face of a drier future, that iconic piece of Americana is on its way out in Southern California.