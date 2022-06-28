More 'Green' Vehicles And A Better Power Grid: LA City Council Takes Another Step Towards Climate Goals

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Last year, Los Angeles city council committed to getting 100% of the city’s energy from renewable sources, such as wind and solar, by 2035. Today, the council unanimously passed two motions to get closer to achieving that goal.

One motion requires city departments to develop a timeline and plan to stop buying gas-powered vehicles and equipment. That applies to all city facilities, including major sources of pollution, such as LAX and the Port of Los Angeles.

The other motion requires the L.A. Department of Water and Power to report on what’s needed to modernize the city’s power grid as it gets off fossil fuels.

“A few weeks ago, the LAFD [L.A. Fire Department] and I unveiled the first ever all-electric fire rig at Fire Station 82, the only one in all of North America,” said councilmember Mitch O’Farrell at Tuesday's council meeting. He introduced both motions and serves as Chair of the City Council’s committee on Energy, Climate Change, Environmental Justice, and the Los Angeles River. “In the coming weeks, months and years, we'll see all-electric refuse trucks, street sweepers and everything else in the entire city fleet.”

O’Farrell said the vote’s passage will support a transition to over 750,000 electric vehicles citywide and the planned installation of over 100,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030, as well as about 9,500 union jobs.

The vote starts the process for initiating concrete plans on achieving climate goals set in recent years, said councilmember Paul Krekorian, who co-introduced one of the motions and seconded the other with O’Farrell.

“The easy part is to say, let's reach a goal by ‘X’ date,” Krekorian said. “The hard part is figuring out how you make that actually work. And that's what Mr. O'Farrell is doing today, getting us to the point that our goals and our vision for doing this decarbonization is actually real and it is going to happen.”

L.A. has already reduced its greenhouse gas emissions to 49% below 1990 levels, O’Farrell said, but smog pollution remains some of the highest in the country. That pollution contributes to health problems and millions of premature deaths every year around the world , particularly in areas that are overburdened by pollution, such as communities near heavy industry and ports.

Studies have found that electrifying vehicles and buildings significantly curbs air pollution and improves public health, as well as lowering the carbon footprint of a city.