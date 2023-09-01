Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For Friday, Sept. 1: A Cooldown Finally Arrives

By Jason Wells
Published Sep 1, 2023 10:13 AM
A graphic shows the temperature gradients across Southern California.
A map shows the temperature variations across Southern California
(NWS Oxnard)
IN THIS ARTICLE

Something to be happy about this Friday — beyond the fact that it's Friday — is a cooling trend that's expected through early next week.

Temperatures across Southern California are expected to dip as a low pressure system pushes the recent heatwave out of the way.

Along the coast, highs will be in the 70s, while coastal valleys will see highs in the 80s. But it will still be warm inland — the Riverside area will be up around 90 degrees and the Coachella Valley is expected to hit 103.

The Santa Monica and San Gabriel mountains will see highs in the 70s, and in San Bernardino County, mountain temperatures will be slightly warmer. There will also be a slight chance of showers in the mountains until midday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Brief

This day in history

On this day in 2001: Thunderstorms erupted across the region fueled by remnants of Hurricane Flossie. Four people were struck by lightning. Two of them were killed — a man at Cuyamaca Rancho State Park and a boy in Apple Valley.

Things to do

It's going to be a good time to take advantage of the cooldown before the heat returns. So get back to all those outdoor activities, just be mindful of overheating.

Staying safe in the heat
    • Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements
    • Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps)
    • Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

  • Protect a pet from excessive heat

    • Never leave a pet or animal in a garage
    • Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle
    • Never leave a pet or animal in the sun
    • Provide shade
    • Provide clean drinking water

  • Protect a human from excessive heat

  • Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

    • Elderly people (65 years and older)
    • Infants
    • Young children
    • People with chronic medical conditions
    • People with mental illness
    • People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)

Also, check out our full list of things to do this week!

What questions do you have about Southern California?

