Your SoCal Weather Report For Friday, Sept. 1: A Cooldown Finally Arrives
Something to be happy about this Friday — beyond the fact that it's Friday — is a cooling trend that's expected through early next week.
Temperatures across Southern California are expected to dip as a low pressure system pushes the recent heatwave out of the way.
Along the coast, highs will be in the 70s, while coastal valleys will see highs in the 80s. But it will still be warm inland — the Riverside area will be up around 90 degrees and the Coachella Valley is expected to hit 103.
The Santa Monica and San Gabriel mountains will see highs in the 70s, and in San Bernardino County, mountain temperatures will be slightly warmer. There will also be a slight chance of showers in the mountains until midday, according to the National Weather Service.
-
Prepping for Beyoncé (and more headlines)
-
Strong support at site of OC mass shooting
-
Affordable housing project unearths ugly history
This day in history
On this day in 2001: Thunderstorms erupted across the region fueled by remnants of Hurricane Flossie. Four people were struck by lightning. Two of them were killed — a man at Cuyamaca Rancho State Park and a boy in Apple Valley.
Things to do
It's going to be a good time to take advantage of the cooldown before the heat returns. So get back to all those outdoor activities, just be mindful of overheating.
-
- Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements
- Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps)
- Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol
-
Protect a pet from excessive heat
-
- Never leave a pet or animal in a garage
- Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle
- Never leave a pet or animal in the sun
- Provide shade
- Provide clean drinking water
-
Protect a human from excessive heat
-
Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:
-
- Elderly people (65 years and older)
- Infants
- Young children
- People with chronic medical conditions
- People with mental illness
- People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)
Also, check out our full list of things to do this week!
-
Highly reflective roofs can help cool our homes, communities and the globe.
-
Scientists brought in trees from around the world to see which ones can thrive in hot and dry conditions with minimal water. Will these soon line a road near you?
-
Grassroots groups are working to retrofit existing trusted community spaces with solar panels and battery power to become climate "resilience hubs."
-
To Fight Heat, Pacoima Started To Test A New ‘Cool Paint’ Last Year. The Results Are Becoming TangibleCooler pavement, however, is far from a silver bullet when it comes to reducing the impact of heat.
-
Forecast for Death Valley: 127 on Saturday, 129 on Sunday.
-
The National Weather Service is prototyping a new extreme heat scale to better convey the dangers of extreme heat in a changing climate.