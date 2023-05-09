Your SoCal Weather Report For Tuesday, May 9: Low Fog Leads To Afternoon Drizzle

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

This morning's low clouds, fog and drizzle will lead to a chance of afternoon showers, thanks to a low pressure system bringing cooler weather to the Los Angeles area.

That system is likely to remain in place through Wednesday, with temperatures warming up towards the weekend.

Highs will be in the mid-60s in the L.A. basin today, and around 70 in the coastal valleys. The Riverside area will be sunny with a high in the low 70s.

Farther south near San Diego, folks can expect similar cool weather today and Wednesday, along with strong, gusty winds in the mountains and deserts.

The Coachella Valley highs will be around 90 with winds picking up this afternoon.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Cool and drizzly Beaches: Highs in the mid-60s, winds as high as 25 mph Mountains: Highs in the mid-50s, winds as high as 20 mph Inland: Highs in the low 70s, sunny Warnings and advisories: Small craft advisory due to hazardous conditions from Point Sal Beach to Santa Cruz Island



A small craft advisory is in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday from Point Sal Beach to Santa Cruz Island, due to hazardous sea conditions. The National Weather Service cautions that inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid the area.



This day in history

In 2001, a heat wave brought temperatures that reached 109 degrees at Palm Springs, 103 degrees in Hemet and 102 degrees in San Bernardino.



