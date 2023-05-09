Support for LAist comes from
May 9, 2023
Your SoCal Weather Report For Tuesday, May 9: Low Fog Leads To Afternoon Drizzle

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published May 9, 2023 8:33 AM
A screenshot showing the coast of Southern California. Most of the region looks beige and light green, the colors indicating the likelihood of precipitation.
(Courtesy National Weather Service)
This morning's low clouds, fog and drizzle will lead to a chance of afternoon showers, thanks to a low pressure system bringing cooler weather to the Los Angeles area.

That system is likely to remain in place through Wednesday, with temperatures warming up towards the weekend.

Highs will be in the mid-60s in the L.A. basin today, and around 70 in the coastal valleys. The Riverside area will be sunny with a high in the low 70s.

Farther south near San Diego, folks can expect similar cool weather today and Wednesday, along with strong, gusty winds in the mountains and deserts.

The Coachella Valley highs will be around 90 with winds picking up this afternoon.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Cool and drizzly
    • Beaches: Highs in the mid-60s, winds as high as 25 mph
    • Mountains: Highs in the mid-50s, winds as high as 20 mph
    • Inland: Highs in the low 70s, sunny
    • Warnings and advisories: Small craft advisory due to hazardous conditions from Point Sal Beach to Santa Cruz Island
The Brief

A small craft advisory is in effect through 6 a.m. Thursday from Point Sal Beach to Santa Cruz Island, due to hazardous sea conditions. The National Weather Service cautions that inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid the area.

This day in history

In 2001, a heat wave brought temperatures that reached 109 degrees at Palm Springs, 103 degrees in Hemet and 102 degrees in San Bernardino.

Things to do

Don't let the rain get you down. Put on your dancing shoes and conjure warmer weather with a night of hula:

  • Tuesday Night Dance: Hula: To celebrate AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) Heritage Month, the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa offers evenings of hula lessons and performances. Led by Toni Kemehana Pasion, an Inland Empire-based dancer, educator, and community organizer who specializes in Indigenous, Hawaiian and Philippine dance practices, the nights are designed for all ages and abilities.

Check out our full list of things to do this week.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

