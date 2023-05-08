Your SoCal Weather Report For Monday, May 8: That Patchy Fog Should Be Gone Soon

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

We’re looking at weather on the cooler side through the first half of this week, as the onshore flow moves in and creates partly cloudy skies.

Patchy fog is in place this morning, with gradual clearing through the afternoon followed by sun. The inland areas will see highs in the mid 70s, and the coast will see breezes and highs in the mid 60s.

Coachella Valley residents are looking at a high of 87. Come tomorrow, we'll see some scattered drizzling and patchy fog in the morning.

Meanwhile, John Dumas, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said wet weather could be headed back our way next week.

“There's another low pressure system coming down the coast,” he said. “Right now it doesn't look like it'll bring any rain, but maybe back to cooler temperatures, more overcast skies, some drizzle in the area.”

Last week’s showers came from a low pressure system that drifted down from Canada. All the wet weather has meteorologists predicting a later start to the traditional fire season, if the trends continue.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Foggy, then sunny. Beaches: Highs in the mid-60s, breezy. Inland: Highs in the mid-70s.



This day in history

In 1977, a Mother’s Day storm dropped more than 3 inches of rain in some L.A. areas, drenching the region after three years of drought.



Things to do

It might be Monday, but that doesn't mean you can't hit the town. Celebrate the respite from rain with these shows:



Crowded House: Hey now, hey now, the ’80s pop rock band will hit The Wiltern tonight as part of the North American leg of their Dreamers Are Waiting Tour. Led by original members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, the band plays its older repertoire and new tunes.

Hey now, hey now, the ’80s pop rock band will hit The Wiltern tonight as part of the North American leg of their Dreamers Are Waiting Tour. Led by original members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, the band plays its older repertoire and new tunes. Tom Kitt & Friends: Tony-, Grammy-, Emmy- and Pulitzer Prize Award-winning composer Tom Kitt performs a second night of songs and stories at The Bourbon Room. The tunes are from his Broadway, Off-Broadway, and upcoming musicals including Next to Normal, Almost Famous, If/Then, Flying Over Sunset, Freaky Friday. He’ll be joined by some famous friends, including Carmen Cusack, Ana Gasteyer, Elizabeth Gillies, Emma Hunton, Chris Mann, Idina Menzel, Henry Platt and Abby Quinn. (Guests are subject to change.)

