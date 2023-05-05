Your SoCal Weather Report For May 5: Drizzly Then Sunny, But Don't Leave Home Without A Sweater
Today will be cool with light, scattered showers lingering in the morning for Los Angeles and Orange Counties, with rain expected to trail off by the afternoon.
- Today’s weather: Cool and drizzly
- Beaches: Highs in the low 60s, 20-40% chance of rain
- Mountains: Highs in the mid-40s, chance of winds up to 25 mph
- Inland: Scattered morning showers, highs in the low 60s
The afternoon will be sunnier over on the coast, while inland and mountain areas will see cloudy skies. Highs today won’t break away from the 60s for most of the region.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a slight chance that showers will return tonight and last until tomorrow morning, but the rest of the weekend will likely remain dry.
Areas above 5,000 feet elevation face just a 20% chance of light snow, as the bulk of the storm has moved on.
Yesterday, the Carson/Compton area saw something surprising: tornadoes. Two were recorded in the area, according to NWS.
Two tornadoes occurred this morning in the Carson/Compton area, just a few miles apart and within 10 to 15 minutes of each other. Based on the damage, the tornadoes were both rated EF0. Follow the link for more details. #LAwx #CAweather #tornadohttps://t.co/tM72O9rkuA pic.twitter.com/q8Eg1UBrKX— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 5, 2023
This Day In History
Turns out tornadoes aren't completely unheard of at this time of year. On this day in 1998, what appeared to be a tornado hit San Bernardino and Rialto, shredding metal siding.
Things To Do
Today is Cinco de Mayo, the celebration of the Mexican victory in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. The holiday's roots are rarely celebrated outside the region, but Americans have taken May 5 as a day to dine on Mexican food and drink a ton.
You can take advantage of Cinco de Mayo specials almost anywhere today, but here are a couple choice selections:
- Cinco de Mayo Drag Loteria: Guerrilla Tacos in Downtown L.A. is holding an event from 7 to 11 p.m. to support the ACLU’s Drag Defense Fund. There will be performances, loteria, and taco and drink specials.
- Mariachi Arcoiris: The Abbey Food & Bar welcomes the world’s first and only LGBTQ mariachi band for live music and entertainment beginning at 5 p.m.
Check out our full list of things to do this weekend.
