Your SoCal Weather Report For Wednesday, May 31: Cloudy Again, Cool Again. Head To The Valley For Sun
May Gray is sticking around 'til the bitter end. Skies will be cloudy in the morning again today in the Los Angeles basin, with highs in the upper 60s. It should clear up by afternoon.
-
- Today’s weather: Cool, mid-60s
- Beaches: Low 60s
- Mountains: Sun, mid-50s
- Inland: Cool, high 60s
The beaches could see patchy drizzle this morning, with highs in the mid-60s and the possibility of wind up to 20 mph
Inland areas will not be much warmer, with the same gray skies all morning and highs in the upper 60s in the afternoon. The mountains will be cooler, with sun but temperatures in the mid-50s.
The San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys will see temperatures reach the low 70s.
About the marine layer
The National Weather Service reports that gray this morning is caused by a "very deep marine layer--to about 5,500 feet — continued across the region."
This Day In History
Residents of Elsinore saw temperatures reach 109 degrees in 1910, the highest recorded temperature to date for May.
Things To Do
We know you feel iconic, so go be iconic at this UCB show:
- ICONS Comedy: Comedians Maddie Connors, Christine Medrano and Jared Goldstein host a stand-up show at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre featuring Caleb Hearon (Human Resources), Beth Stelling (The Standups), and Fumi Abe (The Late Late Show with James Corden). The event is 18+.
-
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.
-
California's Groundbreaking Clean Fuel Laws Mean Big Changes For Polluting Trucks And Trains. Why It MattersThe rules passed by the state Air Resources Board are the first of their kind — anywhere — and will likely have ripple effects, particularly in Southern California communities that have some of the dirtiest air in the nation.
-
It's partly because the sun’s approaching solar maximum.
-
An onslaught of velella velella washed up on shore this weekend on Southern California beaches. The blue jellyfish-like creatures were swept by the winds of California's recent storms.
-
Who knows when we'll see such vibrance again in this recently drought-choked land?
-
It's glorious grunion run season, which means thousands of small, silver fish take to California beaches to mate.