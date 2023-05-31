Support for LAist comes from
Your SoCal Weather Report For Wednesday, May 31: Cloudy Again, Cool Again. Head To The Valley For Sun

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published May 31, 2023 7:12 AM
A black map showing weather patterns across California. There are patches of light yellow and swirls of white.
(Courtesy NOAA)
May Gray is sticking around 'til the bitter end. Skies will be cloudy in the morning again today in the Los Angeles basin, with highs in the upper 60s. It should clear up by afternoon.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Cool, mid-60s
    • Beaches: Low 60s
    • Mountains: Sun, mid-50s
    • Inland: Cool, high 60s

The beaches could see patchy drizzle this morning, with highs in the mid-60s and the possibility of wind up to 20 mph

Inland areas will not be much warmer, with the same gray skies all morning and highs in the upper 60s in the afternoon. The mountains will be cooler, with sun but temperatures in the mid-50s.

The San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys will see temperatures reach the low 70s.

About the marine layer

The National Weather Service reports that gray this morning is caused by a "very deep marine layer--to about 5,500 feet — continued across the region." 

Residents of Elsinore saw temperatures reach 109 degrees in 1910, the highest recorded temperature to date for May.

We know you feel iconic, so go be iconic at this UCB show:

  • ICONS Comedy: Comedians Maddie Connors, Christine Medrano and Jared Goldstein host a stand-up show at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre featuring Caleb Hearon (Human Resources), Beth Stelling (The Standups), and Fumi Abe (The Late Late Show with James Corden). The event is 18+.

