Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles and SoCal: May 30 - June 1

Celebrate the start of Pride Month. Learn about Hollywood's Red Scare. Catch some horror comedy icons. And more.

Events

Tuesday, May 30; 9:30 - 11 p.m.

HARM: Live in Concert

The Elysian

1944 Riverside Drive, L.A.

Comedy duo W﻿yatt Fair and David Brow, members of the sketch troupe The Shrimp Boy and alternative comedy group Helltrap Nightmare, bring their act to The Elysian. The show will also feature comedians Nori Reed and Rob Haze, as well as a special musical guest.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Tuesday, May 30 - Friday, June 2; 1 p.m.

Public Tour — Blacklist: The Hollywood Red Scare

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A.

This hour-long, docent-led tour explores the impact of the film industry’s blacklist during the so-called “Red Scare,” which denied employment to people in Hollywood on the basis of the assumption that they were Communists. The tour also looks at the impact of the list on history and civil rights, and patriotism. The tour is free to children under 2, everyone on Thursdays, and members of the WGA; see the link below for a code.

COST: $13 - $18; MORE INFO

Tuesday, May 30 - Friday, June 2; 1 p.m.

MOTHERLAND: Free Standup Comedy

Kusina Filipina

4157 Eagle Rock Blvd.

This weekly show in Eagle Rock features some of L.A.’s best comedians, including performers from NBC, Comedy Central, HBO, MTV, FOX and everywhere in between. Seating is first-come first-serve and food service, including beer and wine, is available during the show. College students with valid student ID get 10% off food.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, May 31; 7 - 8 p.m.

ICONS Comedy

Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre

5919 Franklin Ave., L.A.

Comedians Maddie Connors, Christine Medrano and Jared Goldstein host a stand-up show featuring Caleb Hearon (Human Resources), Beth Stelling (The Standups), and Fumi Abe (The Late Late Show with James Corden). The event is 18+.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 1; 7 - 10 p.m.

HUGH SYME | IMAGINE THIS

Musichead Gallery

7420 Sunset Blvd., L.A.

A curated selection of award-winning album designer Hugh Syme’s work will be on display at the gallery from June 1 - July 5, with an opening reception on June 1. Some of Syme’s best-known work will be featured, as well as original artwork.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 1; 3 - 11:59 p.m.

Pride Month Series at Rooftop Cinema Club

ROW DTLA

Building 1, Rooftop

777 S. Alameda St., L.A.

Pride Month starts on June 1, and the Rooftop Cinema Club will celebrate by showcasing LGBTQIA+ hits and films loved by the community. Each ticket sold will include a $1 donation to Lambda Legal.

COST: $19.50 - $25.50; MORE INFO

Thursday, June 1; 8 p.m.

Drag Yourself to the Valley

The Garland Ballroom

4222 Vineland Ave., North Hollywood

Want more ways to ring in Pride? Check out this fabulous drag show, featuring host Billy Francesca as well as Detox and Alyssa Edwards. The cast includes Butter McGhee, Miami Knight, Lolita Colby, Kyra Jeté with Kenny, Dax, Emerson, Michael Silas & DJ Patrick Kuzara. The show is 21+, and all tickets include one drink ticket. Cash-only bar.

COST: $105 - $185; MORE INFO

Viewing pick

American Born Chinese

Everything Everywhere All at Once costars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu reunite for the new Disney+ series based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel. The coming-of-age story is about a teen dealing with the trials and tribulations of everyday life when he meets a Taiwanese exchange student upon which they are thrown into a battle of the gods of Chinese mythology.

Dine and drink deals

Atrium Summer Concert Menu Courtesy of atrium )

Head down to Venice for the recently opened Westside cocktail establishment Gin Rummy from the mixologist minds that brought you The Roger Room, Bar Lubitsch, The Friend and The Little Friend, combining the overall vibes of a Cuban rum bar, Mexican cantina and local watering hole featuring an array of vintage-style drinks with their own unique feel.

Catching a show at the Greek Theatre this summer? Los Feliz-based Atrium has created a new food and beverage program to coincide with the summer concert series at the iconic outdoor concert venue. Specials include Le Tigre ( July 9): This ratatouille “Ratty Pattie” is a vegan sandwich made with of zucchini, squash, red bell peppers and eggplant. Or for Elvis Costello (June 16), a fish and chips sandwich with cheese on a potato roll served with a koji dill tartar sauce; for more food and drink specials this summer, check out Atrium's website.

( July 9): This ratatouille “Ratty Pattie” is a vegan sandwich made with of zucchini, squash, red bell peppers and eggplant. Or for (June 16), a fish and chips sandwich with cheese on a potato roll served with a koji dill tartar sauce; for more food and drink specials this summer, check out Atrium's website. In Beverly Hills, Nerano offers an al fresco Italian dining experience with its Italian cuisine and sophisticated atmosphere. A newly opened patio and transformed upstairs space provide the perfect settings for intimate dinners or private events.

Katana in West Hollywood returns with its summer Red Sun BBQ Garden party every Sunday evening, starting through Labor Day. Debuting new summer cocktails and dishes including A5 wagyu tartare, charcoal roasted spanish octopus, and the refreshing Give Me The Green Light drink made with tequila, cucumber, kiwi, yuzu, and lime.