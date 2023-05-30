Your SoCal Weather Report For Tuesday, May 30: Sun Follows Drizzly Morning, Mountain Thunderstorms Possible
A slight drizzle will continue this morning throughout Southern California before clearing in the afternoon.
-
- Today’s weather: Cloudy and cool
- Beaches: Morning drizzle, upper 50s
- Mountains: Chance of afternoon thunderstorm, upper 50s
- Inland: Low 70s
In the Los Angeles basin, temperatures will get close to 70, with wind as high as 20 mph.
It will be cooler near the beaches, with the same rain pattern but temperatures closer to the mid 60s. Farther inland will be the same, although likely several degrees warmer.
Temps will be slightly higher in the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys, getting into the low 70s.
In the mountains, expect highs in the upper 50s and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
This day in history
Temperatures are historically all over the place for May 30. In 1918, it was 32 degrees in Victorville. Just eight years earlier, in 1910, Indio reached 121 degrees.
Things to do
Get some laughs amid this gray weather:
- MOTHERLAND: Free Standup Comedy: This weekly show at Kusina Filipina in Eagle Rock features some of L.A.’s best comedians, including performers from NBC, Comedy Central, HBO, MTV, FOX and everywhere in between. Seating is first-come first-serve and food service, including beer and wine, is available during the show. College students with valid student ID get 10% off food.
Check out our full list of things to do this week.
-
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.
-
California's Groundbreaking Clean Fuel Laws Mean Big Changes For Polluting Trucks And Trains. Why It MattersThe rules passed by the state Air Resources Board are the first of their kind — anywhere — and will likely have ripple effects, particularly in Southern California communities that have some of the dirtiest air in the nation.
-
It's partly because the sun’s approaching solar maximum.
-
An onslaught of velella velella washed up on shore this weekend on Southern California beaches. The blue jellyfish-like creatures were swept by the winds of California's recent storms.
-
Who knows when we'll see such vibrance again in this recently drought-choked land?
-
It's glorious grunion run season, which means thousands of small, silver fish take to California beaches to mate.