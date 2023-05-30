Your SoCal Weather Report For Tuesday, May 30: Sun Follows Drizzly Morning, Mountain Thunderstorms Possible

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

A slight drizzle will continue this morning throughout Southern California before clearing in the afternoon.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Cloudy and cool Beaches: Morning drizzle, upper 50s Mountains: Chance of afternoon thunderstorm, upper 50s Inland: Low 70s



In the Los Angeles basin, temperatures will get close to 70, with wind as high as 20 mph.

It will be cooler near the beaches, with the same rain pattern but temperatures closer to the mid 60s. Farther inland will be the same, although likely several degrees warmer.

Temps will be slightly higher in the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys, getting into the low 70s.

In the mountains, expect highs in the upper 50s and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

This day in history

Temperatures are historically all over the place for May 30. In 1918, it was 32 degrees in Victorville. Just eight years earlier, in 1910, Indio reached 121 degrees.



Things to do

Get some laughs amid this gray weather:



MOTHERLAND: Free Standup Comedy: This weekly show at Kusina Filipina in Eagle Rock features some of L.A.’s best comedians, including performers from NBC, Comedy Central, HBO, MTV, FOX and everywhere in between. Seating is first-come first-serve and food service, including beer and wine, is available during the show. College students with valid student ID get 10% off food.

Check out our full list of things to do this week.