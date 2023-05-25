Your SoCal Weather Report For Thursday, May 25: More Clouds And Wet Weather, And A Cool, Drizzly Memorial Day Weekend
It's going to be a cool, wet Memorial Day weekend. According to the National Weather Service, low clouds and drizzle will stay firmly in place today, and continue throughout the holiday.
- Today’s weather: Cool, mid-60s
- Beaches: Cloudy and cool, low 60s
- Mountains: Sunny, high 60s
- Inland: Low 60s, windy
Today, highs throughout the Los Angeles basin will reach the mid-60s, will the chance of clouds clearing to sun in the afternoon.
On the coasts, it will be cooler, with highs in the low 60s. There will also be some wind, at around five to 15 miles per hour. Further inland, temperatures will be similar but wind will be higher, with gusts possibly reaching 20 miles per hour.
The mountain areas will see sun, although temperatures will still remain in the mid- to high 60s.
In the San Fernando Valley, clouds will clear throughout the day and temperatures will reach the high 60s.
This Day In History
In 1951, areas in the SoCal desert were extremely hot due to strong, high pressure. Anyone attempting to enjoy themselves in Palm Springs would have faced 115 degrees, and those in Indio saw temperatures top out at 116.
Things To Do
Gear up for the long weekend by getting artsy:
- An Evening of Art: The Evening of Art at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel doubles as a fundraising event for the nonprofit organization, artworxLA, which also commemorates its 30th anniversary. Artists expected to attend include Shepard Fairey, Estevan Oriol, MÁXIM, Lefty Out There, Matthew Ryan Herget and others, supporting artworxLA's mission to help students stay in school through sustained arts exposure and immersion. The night features a silent art auction of work by work by established, mid-career, and emerging student artists. Champagne, cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and dessert are available through the night.
Check out our full list of things to do this long weekend.
