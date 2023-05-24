Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For Wednesday, May 24: Drizzly And Overcast. Don't Put Your Wellies Away

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published May 24, 2023 7:45 AM
Clouds and drizzle will continue today, as the deep marine layer has settled in.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Cloudy, drizzly, mid-60s
    • Beaches: Low 60s
    • Mountains: Windy, high 60s
    • Inland: Sunny in the afternoon, high 60s - low 70s

Cool and overcast

The coastal areas will stay the coolest, with temperatures reaching highs in the lower 60s and the clouds expected to stick around throughout the day.

The Brief

Further inland, highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s, and afternoon sunshine is expected in the valleys, along with slightly warmer temperatures.

Wind is expected in the San Bernardino County mountains and local deserts later this afternoon, and those desert regions will see temperatures in the 90s.

About those gray skies

There's no end in sight.

This Day In History

In 1960, an 8.5 magnitude earthquake in Chile sent waves that were eight feet above normal to San Diego. The water decimated docks near Point Loma and damaged other parts of the harbor as well.

Things To Do

It might be drizzling, but you can still celebrate our nation's seafaring folk:

  • L.A. Fleet Week 2023: The six-day celebration of the nation’s Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard begins today at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro. Public events include active-duty ship tours, military displays, aircraft flyovers, and live entertainment. There are also neighborhood activations and a scrumptious gallery cooking competition among military branch teams.
Check out our full list of things to do this week.

