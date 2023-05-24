Your SoCal Weather Report For Wednesday, May 24: Drizzly And Overcast. Don't Put Your Wellies Away

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Clouds and drizzle will continue today, as the deep marine layer has settled in.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Cloudy, drizzly, mid-60s Beaches: Low 60s Mountains: Windy, high 60s Inland: Sunny in the afternoon, high 60s - low 70s



Cool and overcast

The coastal areas will stay the coolest, with temperatures reaching highs in the lower 60s and the clouds expected to stick around throughout the day.

Further inland, highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s, and afternoon sunshine is expected in the valleys, along with slightly warmer temperatures.

Wind is expected in the San Bernardino County mountains and local deserts later this afternoon, and those desert regions will see temperatures in the 90s.

About those gray skies

There's no end in sight.



The biggest change on the horizon that we and our friends at the @NWSCPC see is



*checks notes*



swapping out May Gray for June Gloom.



Cooler temperatures look to persist, while precipitation chances remain near normal (typically very low for May/June outside of drizzle)#CAwx pic.twitter.com/LxTRdI16nh — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 23, 2023

This Day In History

In 1960, an 8.5 magnitude earthquake in Chile sent waves that were eight feet above normal to San Diego. The water decimated docks near Point Loma and damaged other parts of the harbor as well.



Things To Do

It might be drizzling, but you can still celebrate our nation's seafaring folk:



L.A. Fleet Week 2023: The six-day celebration of the nation’s Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard begins today at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro. Public events include active-duty ship tours, military displays, aircraft flyovers, and live entertainment. There are also neighborhood activations and a scrumptious gallery cooking competition among military branch teams.

