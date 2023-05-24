Your SoCal Weather Report For Wednesday, May 24: Drizzly And Overcast. Don't Put Your Wellies Away
Clouds and drizzle will continue today, as the deep marine layer has settled in.
- Today’s weather: Cloudy, drizzly, mid-60s
- Beaches: Low 60s
- Mountains: Windy, high 60s
- Inland: Sunny in the afternoon, high 60s - low 70s
Cool and overcast
The coastal areas will stay the coolest, with temperatures reaching highs in the lower 60s and the clouds expected to stick around throughout the day.
Further inland, highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s, and afternoon sunshine is expected in the valleys, along with slightly warmer temperatures.
Wind is expected in the San Bernardino County mountains and local deserts later this afternoon, and those desert regions will see temperatures in the 90s.
About those gray skies
There's no end in sight.
The biggest change on the horizon that we and our friends at the @NWSCPC see is— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 23, 2023
*checks notes*
swapping out May Gray for June Gloom.
Cooler temperatures look to persist, while precipitation chances remain near normal (typically very low for May/June outside of drizzle)#CAwx pic.twitter.com/LxTRdI16nh
This Day In History
In 1960, an 8.5 magnitude earthquake in Chile sent waves that were eight feet above normal to San Diego. The water decimated docks near Point Loma and damaged other parts of the harbor as well.
Things To Do
It might be drizzling, but you can still celebrate our nation's seafaring folk:
- L.A. Fleet Week 2023: The six-day celebration of the nation’s Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard begins today at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro. Public events include active-duty ship tours, military displays, aircraft flyovers, and live entertainment. There are also neighborhood activations and a scrumptious gallery cooking competition among military branch teams.
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.
California's Groundbreaking Clean Fuel Laws Mean Big Changes For Polluting Trucks And Trains. Why It MattersThe rules passed by the state Air Resources Board are the first of their kind — anywhere — and will likely have ripple effects, particularly in Southern California communities that have some of the dirtiest air in the nation.
-
It's partly because the sun’s approaching solar maximum.
An onslaught of velella velella washed up on shore this weekend on Southern California beaches. The blue jellyfish-like creatures were swept by the winds of California's recent storms.
Who knows when we'll see such vibrance again in this recently drought-choked land?
It's glorious grunion run season, which means thousands of small, silver fish take to California beaches to mate.