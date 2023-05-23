Your SoCal Weather Report For Tuesday, May 23: Cloudy And Cool, Drizzle Clearing Everywhere But The Beaches

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Expect today to be cloudy and cool again, with the Los Angeles basin seeing highs at or just below 70 degrees.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Cool, low 70s Beaches: Cloudy, high 60s Mountains: Sunny, mid-60s Inland: High 70s to low 80s



Marine Layer

The gray weather is being caused by a deep marine layer that's also resulting in drizzle throughout much of the region, according to the National Weather Service.



Through Thursday, the beaches are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day. Areas further inland will see fog and drizzle overnight and in the mornings, with the clouds clearing to sunshine in the afternoons.

Thursday is expected to be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures between 6 and 12 degrees below normal.

For today, the valleys will see temperatures in the mid 70s, and the Inland Empire will see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

This Day In History

In 1932, 12 serious brush fires broke out in San Diego County on account of strong winds and low humidity. All told, nearly 2,000 acres were burned.



Things To Do

Break up the gloomy weather with some thought-provoking art:



Njideka Akunyili Crosby / Stan Douglas: The David Zwirner Gallery in East Hollywood hosts an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. to celebrate its inaugural exhibitions. "Coming Back to See Through, Again" features new and recent work by Crosby, and Douglas’ major two-channel video installation ISDN (2022), along with a group of related photographs.

