Your SoCal Weather Report For Tuesday, May 23: Cloudy And Cool, Drizzle Clearing Everywhere But The Beaches
Expect today to be cloudy and cool again, with the Los Angeles basin seeing highs at or just below 70 degrees.
-
- Today’s weather: Cool, low 70s
- Beaches: Cloudy, high 60s
- Mountains: Sunny, mid-60s
- Inland: High 70s to low 80s
Marine Layer
The gray weather is being caused by a deep marine layer that's also resulting in drizzle throughout much of the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Through Thursday, the beaches are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day. Areas further inland will see fog and drizzle overnight and in the mornings, with the clouds clearing to sunshine in the afternoons.
Thursday is expected to be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures between 6 and 12 degrees below normal.
For today, the valleys will see temperatures in the mid 70s, and the Inland Empire will see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
This Day In History
In 1932, 12 serious brush fires broke out in San Diego County on account of strong winds and low humidity. All told, nearly 2,000 acres were burned.
Things To Do
Break up the gloomy weather with some thought-provoking art:
- Njideka Akunyili Crosby / Stan Douglas: The David Zwirner Gallery in East Hollywood hosts an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. to celebrate its inaugural exhibitions. "Coming Back to See Through, Again" features new and recent work by Crosby, and Douglas’ major two-channel video installation ISDN (2022), along with a group of related photographs.
Check out our full list of things to do this week.
-
