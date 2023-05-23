Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For Tuesday, May 23: Cloudy And Cool, Drizzle Clearing Everywhere But The Beaches

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published May 23, 2023 7:32 AM
A weather map of California and the surrounding states and ocean. The map is mostly black with patches of white over Nevada and further north.
(Courtesy NOAA)
IN THIS ARTICLE

Expect today to be cloudy and cool again, with the Los Angeles basin seeing highs at or just below 70 degrees.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Cool, low 70s
    • Beaches: Cloudy, high 60s
    • Mountains: Sunny, mid-60s
    • Inland: High 70s to low 80s

Marine Layer

The gray weather is being caused by a deep marine layer that's also resulting in drizzle throughout much of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Through Thursday, the beaches are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day. Areas further inland will see fog and drizzle overnight and in the mornings, with the clouds clearing to sunshine in the afternoons.
Thursday is expected to be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures between 6 and 12 degrees below normal.

For today, the valleys will see temperatures in the mid 70s, and the Inland Empire will see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

This Day In History

In 1932, 12 serious brush fires broke out in San Diego County on account of strong winds and low humidity. All told, nearly 2,000 acres were burned.

