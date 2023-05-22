Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For Monday, May 12: May Gray Is Here To Stay For The Week

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published May 22, 2023 6:55 AM
A map of California showing the flow of weather in the area. The map is mostly black with patches of light yellow. a gray swirl is over the Pacific Ocean.
A look at the weather patterns over the western U.S. on Monday.
(Courtesy NOAA)
IN THIS ARTICLE

Today will be cloudy and gray over the coasts and valleys, and monsoonal moisture brings a chance of rain over the mountains and deserts.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Mid-70s
    • Beaches: Cooler, 60s, cloudy
    • Mountains: Chance of thunderstorms
    • Inland: Sunny, high 70s to low 80s

May Gray

In the Los Angeles basin, clouds will give way to sun and temperatures will stay in the mid-70s. It may be the last day of the clouds clearing for the week, as May Gray is expected to intensify Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the eastern San Gabriel Mountains and northern Ventura County mountains, there will be a chance of thunderstorms.

Between the coasts and inland, there will be a stark difference of temperature. The beaches, which will see a heavy marine layer, are expected to see below normal temperatures, while areas further inland will see temps between five and 10 degrees higher than usual.

A graphic shows the state of California with arrows pointing downward alongt he coast and and details on how the marine later traps cool, moist air near the surface and produces fog and gray conditions.
(Courtesy NWS)

Those temperatures are expected to cool throughout the week, with the whole region seeing below normal weather by Wednesday.

The Brief

This Day In History

In 1921, Santa Ana recorded its highest daily rain on record: 1.19 inches.

Things To Do

Want to hear some more history? Check out these tales of very recent history from some epic storytellers:

  • The Moth GrandSLAM: Storytellers vie for the title of the 2023 LA GrandSLAM Championship — live in front of an audience — without notes. Listen to 10 past StorySLAM winners tell tales on the theme, “Should Have Known.” They play the role of Monday morning quarterback and talk about “foolish choices, tragic miscalculations, comic presumptions and other cringe-worthy regrets.” Tales begin at 8 p.m.

Check out our full list of things to do this week.

