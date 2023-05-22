Your SoCal Weather Report For Monday, May 12: May Gray Is Here To Stay For The Week
Today will be cloudy and gray over the coasts and valleys, and monsoonal moisture brings a chance of rain over the mountains and deserts.
-
- Today’s weather: Mid-70s
- Beaches: Cooler, 60s, cloudy
- Mountains: Chance of thunderstorms
- Inland: Sunny, high 70s to low 80s
May Gray
In the Los Angeles basin, clouds will give way to sun and temperatures will stay in the mid-70s. It may be the last day of the clouds clearing for the week, as May Gray is expected to intensify Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the eastern San Gabriel Mountains and northern Ventura County mountains, there will be a chance of thunderstorms.
Between the coasts and inland, there will be a stark difference of temperature. The beaches, which will see a heavy marine layer, are expected to see below normal temperatures, while areas further inland will see temps between five and 10 degrees higher than usual.
Those temperatures are expected to cool throughout the week, with the whole region seeing below normal weather by Wednesday.
This Day In History
In 1921, Santa Ana recorded its highest daily rain on record: 1.19 inches.
Things To Do
Want to hear some more history? Check out these tales of very recent history from some epic storytellers:
- The Moth GrandSLAM: Storytellers vie for the title of the 2023 LA GrandSLAM Championship — live in front of an audience — without notes. Listen to 10 past StorySLAM winners tell tales on the theme, “Should Have Known.” They play the role of Monday morning quarterback and talk about “foolish choices, tragic miscalculations, comic presumptions and other cringe-worthy regrets.” Tales begin at 8 p.m.
Check out our full list of things to do this week.
-
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.
-
California's Groundbreaking Clean Fuel Laws Mean Big Changes For Polluting Trucks And Trains. Why It MattersThe rules passed by the state Air Resources Board are the first of their kind — anywhere — and will likely have ripple effects, particularly in Southern California communities that have some of the dirtiest air in the nation.
-
It's partly because the sun’s approaching solar maximum.
-
An onslaught of velella velella washed up on shore this weekend on Southern California beaches. The blue jellyfish-like creatures were swept by the winds of California's recent storms.
-
Who knows when we'll see such vibrance again in this recently drought-choked land?
-
It's glorious grunion run season, which means thousands of small, silver fish take to California beaches to mate.