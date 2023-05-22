Your SoCal Weather Report For Monday, May 12: May Gray Is Here To Stay For The Week

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Today will be cloudy and gray over the coasts and valleys, and monsoonal moisture brings a chance of rain over the mountains and deserts.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Mid-70s Beaches: Cooler, 60s, cloudy Mountains: Chance of thunderstorms Inland: Sunny, high 70s to low 80s



May Gray

In the Los Angeles basin, clouds will give way to sun and temperatures will stay in the mid-70s. It may be the last day of the clouds clearing for the week, as May Gray is expected to intensify Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the eastern San Gabriel Mountains and northern Ventura County mountains, there will be a chance of thunderstorms.

Between the coasts and inland, there will be a stark difference of temperature. The beaches, which will see a heavy marine layer, are expected to see below normal temperatures, while areas further inland will see temps between five and 10 degrees higher than usual.

(Courtesy NWS)

Those temperatures are expected to cool throughout the week, with the whole region seeing below normal weather by Wednesday.

This Day In History

In 1921, Santa Ana recorded its highest daily rain on record: 1.19 inches.



Things To Do

Want to hear some more history? Check out these tales of very recent history from some epic storytellers:



The Moth GrandSLAM: Storytellers vie for the title of the 2023 LA GrandSLAM Championship — live in front of an audience — without notes. Listen to 10 past StorySLAM winners tell tales on the theme, “Should Have Known.” They play the role of Monday morning quarterback and talk about “foolish choices, tragic miscalculations, comic presumptions and other cringe-worthy regrets.” Tales begin at 8 p.m.

