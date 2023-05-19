Support for LAist comes from
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For Friday, May 19: Cloudy Giving Way To Sun, Expect Low 70s

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published May 19, 2023 7:36 AM
A cloudy sky over a silhouetted horizon of low shrubbery.
(Daria Nepriakhina
/
Unsplash)
IN THIS ARTICLE

Today will be cloudy and cool in the Los Angeles basin, with gray skies slowly clearing throughout the afternoon to give way to sun. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s.

The Valleys will see warmer temperatures, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

At the beaches, it will be cooler with temps in the mid-60s.

Further inland, clouds will clear up by the afternoon, with temperatures staying in the low 70s.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Cloudy and cool, low 70s
    • Beaches: Mid-60s
    • Mountains: High 60s, chance of rain
    • Inland: Sunny, low 70s
    • Warnings and advisories: Hazard warning along the coast due to dangerous rip currents and waves between three and six feet

Mountain areas will see temperatures in the high 60s, and monsoonal moisture brings a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings.

Hazard Warning

A hazard warning has been issued for the Ventura County beaches, Malibu coast, Los Angeles County beaches and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands due to dangerous rip currents and waves that could reach as high as eight feet, both of which mean an increased risk of drowning.

Rip currents will be strong enough to pull swimmers under, and waves will be powerful enough to wash people offshore and capsize small boats. High tide in Seal Beach has already flooded neighborhood streets and parking lots.

The warning is in effect until Friday evening.

The Brief

This Day In History

In 1892, a springtime heat wave brought temperatures into the mid- and upper 90s. The hot weather lasted two days.

Things To Do

Get ready for the weekend!

  • Pirates of Penzance: Pacific Opera Project (POP) presents W.S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan’s classic comic opera The Pirates of Penzance at Forest Lawn. Audience members are welcome to dress in costume and bring a picnic. Outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
  • LB Proud! Fest: The new queer festival in Long Beach is a LGBTQ+ celebration filled with live music, local talent, vendors and interactive activities throughout the weekend, in various locations. Night 1 features a market that highlights local LGBTQ+ vendors and business owners along the Broadway corridor. On Saturday, May 20, the streets surrounding Bixby Park will be closed off for a major celebration that will include live music at three different stages, local entertainment, a bike parade, and more activities, in collaboration with Beach Streets. The festival culminates on Sunday, May 21 at a big gay beach party with DJs, food, art and games.
Check out our full list of things to do this week.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

