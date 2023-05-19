Your SoCal Weather Report For Friday, May 19: Cloudy Giving Way To Sun, Expect Low 70s
Today will be cloudy and cool in the Los Angeles basin, with gray skies slowly clearing throughout the afternoon to give way to sun. Temperatures will stay in the low 70s.
The Valleys will see warmer temperatures, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
At the beaches, it will be cooler with temps in the mid-60s.
Further inland, clouds will clear up by the afternoon, with temperatures staying in the low 70s.
-
- Today’s weather: Cloudy and cool, low 70s
- Beaches: Mid-60s
- Mountains: High 60s, chance of rain
- Inland: Sunny, low 70s
- Warnings and advisories: Hazard warning along the coast due to dangerous rip currents and waves between three and six feet
Mountain areas will see temperatures in the high 60s, and monsoonal moisture brings a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings.
Hazard Warning
A hazard warning has been issued for the Ventura County beaches, Malibu coast, Los Angeles County beaches and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands due to dangerous rip currents and waves that could reach as high as eight feet, both of which mean an increased risk of drowning.
Rip currents will be strong enough to pull swimmers under, and waves will be powerful enough to wash people offshore and capsize small boats. High tide in Seal Beach has already flooded neighborhood streets and parking lots.
The warning is in effect until Friday evening.
This Day In History
In 1892, a springtime heat wave brought temperatures into the mid- and upper 90s. The hot weather lasted two days.
Things To Do
Get ready for the weekend!
- Pirates of Penzance: Pacific Opera Project (POP) presents W.S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan’s classic comic opera The Pirates of Penzance at Forest Lawn. Audience members are welcome to dress in costume and bring a picnic. Outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
- LB Proud! Fest: The new queer festival in Long Beach is a LGBTQ+ celebration filled with live music, local talent, vendors and interactive activities throughout the weekend, in various locations. Night 1 features a market that highlights local LGBTQ+ vendors and business owners along the Broadway corridor. On Saturday, May 20, the streets surrounding Bixby Park will be closed off for a major celebration that will include live music at three different stages, local entertainment, a bike parade, and more activities, in collaboration with Beach Streets. The festival culminates on Sunday, May 21 at a big gay beach party with DJs, food, art and games.
Check out our full list of things to do this week.
-
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.
-
California's Groundbreaking Clean Fuel Laws Mean Big Changes For Polluting Trucks And Trains. Why It MattersThe rules passed by the state Air Resources Board are the first of their kind — anywhere — and will likely have ripple effects, particularly in Southern California communities that have some of the dirtiest air in the nation.
-
It's partly because the sun’s approaching solar maximum.
-
An onslaught of velella velella washed up on shore this weekend on Southern California beaches. The blue jellyfish-like creatures were swept by the winds of California's recent storms.
-
Who knows when we'll see such vibrance again in this recently drought-choked land?
-
It's glorious grunion run season, which means thousands of small, silver fish take to California beaches to mate.