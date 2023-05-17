Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Made of L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For Wednesday, May 17: Gray Skies Are Not Gonna Clear Up

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published May 17, 2023 7:48 AM
A map of California and the Pacific Ocean is mostly gray with patches of blue.
(Courtesy NOAA)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.
IN THIS ARTICLE

This morning's clouds and low fog are expected to stick around through the afternoon, with highs in the Los Angeles basin staying in the high 60s to mid 70s.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Foggy, cool, high 60s - low 70s
    • Beaches: Upper 60s
    • Mountains: Cool, chance of thunderstorms
    • Inland: High 80s - low 90s
    • Warnings and advisories: Hazard warning at the beaches due to minor coastal flooding

In the valleys, temperatures will reach the 80s, and Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley could get up to the 90s. In Orange County, highs will be in the 80s inland but will stay in the upper 60s at the beaches.

A hazard warning has been issued for L.A. and Orange County beaches, where minor coastal flooding in low lying areas is expected during high tides. The warning will stay in place through Thursday evening.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Over the eastern San Gabriel mountains and Big Bear, there's a 20% chance of minor thunderstorms.

The Brief

This Day In History

In 1892, the Santa Anas caused a heat wave that lasted for two days. Temperatures reached the high 90s.

Things To Do

Tired of May? This event's for you:

  • F*ck This Month!: This improv comedy show at Westlake's Dynasty Typewriter turns your crappy month and misery into laughter. Share what made your month so terrible and comedians Nicole Byer, Jess McKenna, Jacquis Neal, Vic Michaelis, Jacob Wysocki, Lauren Knutti, Eli Gonzalez, and Jeff Whitaker will turn those tales of woe into comedy gold.

Check out our full list of things to do this week.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist