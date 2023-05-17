Your SoCal Weather Report For Wednesday, May 17: Gray Skies Are Not Gonna Clear Up
This morning's clouds and low fog are expected to stick around through the afternoon, with highs in the Los Angeles basin staying in the high 60s to mid 70s.
-
- Today’s weather: Foggy, cool, high 60s - low 70s
- Beaches: Upper 60s
- Mountains: Cool, chance of thunderstorms
- Inland: High 80s - low 90s
- Warnings and advisories: Hazard warning at the beaches due to minor coastal flooding
In the valleys, temperatures will reach the 80s, and Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley could get up to the 90s. In Orange County, highs will be in the 80s inland but will stay in the upper 60s at the beaches.
A hazard warning has been issued for L.A. and Orange County beaches, where minor coastal flooding in low lying areas is expected during high tides. The warning will stay in place through Thursday evening.
South-facing beaches of LA & Ventura Counties, and some Channel Islands are likely to see minor coastal flooding near times of high tides after 6pm today thru Thursday. Beach erosion along with water over walkways & parking lots could occur. Stay off rock walls & jetties. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EbWVLQdy1b— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 16, 2023
Over the eastern San Gabriel mountains and Big Bear, there's a 20% chance of minor thunderstorms.
This Day In History
In 1892, the Santa Anas caused a heat wave that lasted for two days. Temperatures reached the high 90s.
Things To Do
Tired of May? This event's for you:
- F*ck This Month!: This improv comedy show at Westlake's Dynasty Typewriter turns your crappy month and misery into laughter. Share what made your month so terrible and comedians Nicole Byer, Jess McKenna, Jacquis Neal, Vic Michaelis, Jacob Wysocki, Lauren Knutti, Eli Gonzalez, and Jeff Whitaker will turn those tales of woe into comedy gold.
Check out our full list of things to do this week.
-
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.
-
California's Groundbreaking Clean Fuel Laws Mean Big Changes For Polluting Trucks And Trains. Why It MattersThe rules passed by the state Air Resources Board are the first of their kind — anywhere — and will likely have ripple effects, particularly in Southern California communities that have some of the dirtiest air in the nation.
-
It's partly because the sun’s approaching solar maximum.
-
An onslaught of velella velella washed up on shore this weekend on Southern California beaches. The blue jellyfish-like creatures were swept by the winds of California's recent storms.
-
Who knows when we'll see such vibrance again in this recently drought-choked land?
-
It's glorious grunion run season, which means thousands of small, silver fish take to California beaches to mate.