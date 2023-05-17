Your SoCal Weather Report For Wednesday, May 17: Gray Skies Are Not Gonna Clear Up

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

This morning's clouds and low fog are expected to stick around through the afternoon, with highs in the Los Angeles basin staying in the high 60s to mid 70s.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Foggy, cool, high 60s - low 70s Beaches: Upper 60s Mountains: Cool, chance of thunderstorms Inland: High 80s - low 90s Warnings and advisories: Hazard warning at the beaches due to minor coastal flooding



In the valleys, temperatures will reach the 80s, and Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley could get up to the 90s. In Orange County, highs will be in the 80s inland but will stay in the upper 60s at the beaches.

A hazard warning has been issued for L.A. and Orange County beaches, where minor coastal flooding in low lying areas is expected during high tides. The warning will stay in place through Thursday evening.

South-facing beaches of LA & Ventura Counties, and some Channel Islands are likely to see minor coastal flooding near times of high tides after 6pm today thru Thursday. Beach erosion along with water over walkways & parking lots could occur. Stay off rock walls & jetties. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EbWVLQdy1b — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 16, 2023

Over the eastern San Gabriel mountains and Big Bear, there's a 20% chance of minor thunderstorms.

This Day In History

In 1892, the Santa Anas caused a heat wave that lasted for two days. Temperatures reached the high 90s.



Things To Do

Tired of May? This event's for you:



F*ck This Month!: This improv comedy show at Westlake's Dynasty Typewriter turns your crappy month and misery into laughter. Share what made your month so terrible and comedians Nicole Byer, Jess McKenna, Jacquis Neal, Vic Michaelis, Jacob Wysocki, Lauren Knutti, Eli Gonzalez, and Jeff Whitaker will turn those tales of woe into comedy gold.

