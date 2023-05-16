Your SoCal Weather For Tuesday, May 16: Clouds Will Give Way To Sun, But Thunderstorms Are Possible
It’s going to be another cloudy and foggy morning, giving way to sunshine later in the afternoon for most of the region.
-
- Today’s weather: Sunny and temperate, mid-70s
- Beaches: Cooler, fog could linger
- Mountains: Mid-80s, chance of thunderstorms
- Inland: Upper 80s to low 90s
From the beaches to downtown Los Angeles, highs will be in the 70s, although the fog and clouds could linger over the coast through the afternoon.
The San Fernando Valley, Antelope Valley and Inland Empire can expect temperatures to reach the 80s and 90s.
In the San Gabriel Valley and Orange County, temps will stay in the mid-80s, with a 10-15% chance of thunderstorms in the mountains.
Meanwhile, the desert areas, including the Coachella Valley, are likely looking at triple-digit weather again, with highs reaching 104.
Farther north, in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, there's a higher chance of rain and wet weather, which will move south towards L.A. County Wednesday and Thursday along with a slight cooling trend.
This day in history
In 1995, a tornado touched down in Whittier. The small but visible twister wrecked tree limbs and a chain-link fence, and sent trash cans flying.
Things to do
Wet and gloomy weather makes for a perfect indoor excursion. Here are a couple things to do that will keep you dry and entertained:
- The Exoneration of El Maestro: The Center Theatre Group’s community play readings series presents a reading at the Benjamin Franklin Library in Boyle Heights of Anthony Aguilar's new work, which focuses on a luchador who goes to the Aztec afterlife. He must battle the gods in order to get a second chance back on Earth.
- Wonderland’s 8th Annual Comedy Night: The Sklar Brothers return to the Largo at the Coronet to host the annual benefit for Wonderland Avenue School with standup from Aparna Nancherla, Demetri Martin and Donnell Rawlins, with musical guest Aimee Mann.
Check out our full list of things to do this week.
-
California's Groundbreaking Clean Fuel Laws Mean Big Changes For Polluting Trucks And Trains. Why It MattersThe rules passed by the state Air Resources Board are the first of their kind — anywhere — and will likely have ripple effects, particularly in Southern California communities that have some of the dirtiest air in the nation.
-
It's partly because the sun’s approaching solar maximum.
-
An onslaught of velella velella washed up on shore this weekend on Southern California beaches. The blue jellyfish-like creatures were swept by the winds of California's recent storms.
-
Who knows when we'll see such vibrance again in this recently drought-choked land?
-
It's glorious grunion run season, which means thousands of small, silver fish take to California beaches to mate.
-
The multi-family homes were red tagged by authorities late Wednesday.