Made of L.A.
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Your SoCal Weather For Tuesday, May 16: Clouds Will Give Way To Sun, But Thunderstorms Are Possible

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published May 16, 2023 8:35 AM
A screengrab with the words "Warm with a Chance of T-Storms over the Mountains Tuesday & Wednesday" above an image of clouds and more descriptions of the weather forecast for Tuesday.
Tuesday kicked off with dense cloud over all along California's coast line.
(Courtesy NOAA)
It’s going to be another cloudy and foggy morning, giving way to sunshine later in the afternoon for most of the region.

    • Today’s weather: Sunny and temperate, mid-70s
    • Beaches: Cooler, fog could linger
    • Mountains: Mid-80s, chance of thunderstorms
    • Inland: Upper 80s to low 90s

From the beaches to downtown Los Angeles, highs will be in the 70s, although the fog and clouds could linger over the coast through the afternoon.

The San Fernando Valley, Antelope Valley and Inland Empire can expect temperatures to reach the 80s and 90s.

(Courtesy National Weather Service)
(Courtesy National Weather Service)

In the San Gabriel Valley and Orange County, temps will stay in the mid-80s, with a 10-15% chance of thunderstorms in the mountains.

Meanwhile, the desert areas, including the Coachella Valley, are likely looking at triple-digit weather again, with highs reaching 104.

Farther north, in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, there's a higher chance of rain and wet weather, which will move south towards L.A. County Wednesday and Thursday along with a slight cooling trend.

In 1995, a tornado touched down in Whittier. The small but visible twister wrecked tree limbs and a chain-link fence, and sent trash cans flying.

Wet and gloomy weather makes for a perfect indoor excursion. Here are a couple things to do that will keep you dry and entertained:

  • The Exoneration of El Maestro: The Center Theatre Group’s community play readings series presents a reading at the Benjamin Franklin Library in Boyle Heights of Anthony Aguilar's new work, which focuses on a luchador who goes to the Aztec afterlife. He must battle the gods in order to get a second chance back on Earth.
  • Wonderland’s 8th Annual Comedy Night: The Sklar Brothers return to the Largo at the Coronet to host the annual benefit for Wonderland Avenue School with standup from Aparna Nancherla, Demetri Martin and Donnell Rawlins, with musical guest Aimee Mann.

Check out our full list of things to do this week.

