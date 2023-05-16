Your SoCal Weather For Tuesday, May 16: Clouds Will Give Way To Sun, But Thunderstorms Are Possible

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

It’s going to be another cloudy and foggy morning, giving way to sunshine later in the afternoon for most of the region.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Sunny and temperate, mid-70s Beaches: Cooler, fog could linger Mountains: Mid-80s, chance of thunderstorms Inland: Upper 80s to low 90s



From the beaches to downtown Los Angeles, highs will be in the 70s, although the fog and clouds could linger over the coast through the afternoon.

The San Fernando Valley, Antelope Valley and Inland Empire can expect temperatures to reach the 80s and 90s.

(Courtesy National Weather Service)

In the San Gabriel Valley and Orange County, temps will stay in the mid-80s, with a 10-15% chance of thunderstorms in the mountains.

Meanwhile, the desert areas, including the Coachella Valley, are likely looking at triple-digit weather again, with highs reaching 104.

Farther north, in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, there's a higher chance of rain and wet weather, which will move south towards L.A. County Wednesday and Thursday along with a slight cooling trend.

This day in history

In 1995, a tornado touched down in Whittier. The small but visible twister wrecked tree limbs and a chain-link fence, and sent trash cans flying.

Things to do

Wet and gloomy weather makes for a perfect indoor excursion. Here are a couple things to do that will keep you dry and entertained:



The Exoneration of El Maestro : The Center Theatre Group’s community play readings series presents a reading at the Benjamin Franklin Library in Boyle Heights of Anthony Aguilar's new work, which focuses on a luchador who goes to the Aztec afterlife. He must battle the gods in order to get a second chance back on Earth.

: The Center Theatre Group’s community play readings series presents a reading at the Benjamin Franklin Library in Boyle Heights of Anthony Aguilar's new work, which focuses on a luchador who goes to the Aztec afterlife. He must battle the gods in order to get a second chance back on Earth. Wonderland’s 8th Annual Comedy Night: The Sklar Brothers return to the Largo at the Coronet to host the annual benefit for Wonderland Avenue School with standup from Aparna Nancherla, Demetri Martin and Donnell Rawlins, with musical guest Aimee Mann.

