Your SoCal Weather Report For Monday, May 15: Another Sunny Day In Paradise
We’re looking at a warmer week ahead. Skies will be partly cloudy before leading to sunshine in the afternoon, and today's highs in the valleys are going to be in the 80s.
-
- Today’s weather: Warm, sunny
- Beaches: Cooler, high 70s and 50s-60s at night
- Mountains: Chance of thunderstorms
- Inland: Highs could reach the triple digits
Most of Orange County will stay in the high 70s, but we’re seeing desert temperatures reach the triple digits: In the Coachella Valley, it’ll be 102 degrees.
The coastal areas are going to stay relatively cooler with highs in 60s, and that will remain the case for most of the week. The coasts will also see low clouds and fog in the mornings.
Downtown highs will stay in the 70s, then get down to the 60s and 50s at night.
Across the San Gabriel Mountains, some mid-level moisture and instability will mean a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
This day in history
In 1962, a storm caused thunder and lightening, snow and very high winds — so high that in the deserts, vehicles were sand blasted.
Things to do
Join our very own John Horn as he chats with Tom Hanks:
- Tom Hanks: The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece: Writers Bloc and LAist team to present an evening with Tom Hanks, who discusses his new novel The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece with LAist’s John Horn. Hanks’ book draws inspiration from his personal Hollywood experiences, offering a satirical take on “the infrastructure of a colossal superhero movie.” The event will take place at The Ebell of Los Angeles.
Check out our full list of things to do this week.
-
California's Groundbreaking Clean Fuel Laws Mean Big Changes For Polluting Trucks And Trains. Why It MattersThe rules passed by the state Air Resources Board are the first of their kind — anywhere — and will likely have ripple effects, particularly in Southern California communities that have some of the dirtiest air in the nation.
-
It's partly because the sun’s approaching solar maximum.
-
An onslaught of velella velella washed up on shore this weekend on Southern California beaches. The blue jellyfish-like creatures were swept by the winds of California's recent storms.
-
Who knows when we'll see such vibrance again in this recently drought-choked land?
-
It's glorious grunion run season, which means thousands of small, silver fish take to California beaches to mate.
-
The multi-family homes were red tagged by authorities late Wednesday.