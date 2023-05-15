Your SoCal Weather Report For Monday, May 15: Another Sunny Day In Paradise

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

We’re looking at a warmer week ahead. Skies will be partly cloudy before leading to sunshine in the afternoon, and today's highs in the valleys are going to be in the 80s.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Warm, sunny Beaches: Cooler, high 70s and 50s-60s at night Mountains: Chance of thunderstorms Inland: Highs could reach the triple digits



Most of Orange County will stay in the high 70s, but we’re seeing desert temperatures reach the triple digits: In the Coachella Valley, it’ll be 102 degrees.

The coastal areas are going to stay relatively cooler with highs in 60s, and that will remain the case for most of the week. The coasts will also see low clouds and fog in the mornings.

Downtown highs will stay in the 70s, then get down to the 60s and 50s at night.

Across the San Gabriel Mountains, some mid-level moisture and instability will mean a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

This day in history

In 1962, a storm caused thunder and lightening, snow and very high winds — so high that in the deserts, vehicles were sand blasted.



Things to do

Join our very own John Horn as he chats with Tom Hanks:



Tom Hanks: The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece: Writers Bloc and LAist team to present an evening with Tom Hanks, who discusses his new novel The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece with LAist’s John Horn. Hanks’ book draws inspiration from his personal Hollywood experiences, offering a satirical take on “the infrastructure of a colossal superhero movie.” The event will take place at The Ebell of Los Angeles.

