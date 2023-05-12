Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For Friday, May 12: It's About To Get Warm

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published May 12, 2023 8:54 AM
A map showing Southern California shows areas in green, yellow, orange and red, indicating the temperature.
(Courtesy National Weather Service)
If you've been waiting for warmth, today is your day.

This morning's clouds will clear up for sunshine this afternoon, with temperatures reaching the 70s and 80s in Los Angeles. Folks in the low desert will see temps reach the 90s.

Looking Ahead

The warming trend will last well into next week, with temperatures staying in the 70s and 80s.

A marine layer will likely cover the coast for the next few mornings, which will cause a significant difference in temperatures between the coast and the inland areas. The National Weather Service reports that while the maximum expected temperatures on Saturday will be one to three degrees above normal on the coast, they'll be five to 10 degrees above normal inland.

    • Today’s weather: Warm, sunny
    • Beaches: Cloudy through mid-morning, low 60s
    • Mountains: Sunny, high 60s
    • Inland: Sunny, windy, mid-70s
This Day In History

In 1998, El Niño rained out the the Padres’ home game against the New York Mets. It was the first rainout since 1983.

Things To Do

Get your weekend started right with some of these excellent and exciting events:

  • RuPaul’s DragCon LA: The family-friendly drag culture convention returns to the L.A. Convention Center with signings and meet-and-greets with more than 100 of your favorite queens, fierce mainstage performances and immersive activations from RuPaul’s Drag Race and WOWPresents Plus shows. Of course, there’s plenty of merch to buy from numerous vendors.
  • Don’t Tell My Mother!: The comedy show and podcast throws a pre- mama’s day party at Dynasty Typewriter, featuring celebrities and comedians telling true stories they’d never want their moms to know. This show features Real Housewives of Orange County’s Heather Dubrow, Isabella Gomez (Netflix’s One Day at a Time), Jared Goldstein (The Unicorn) and comedian Judy Carter (The Homo Handbook). Special musical guest: trans masc band Ezra & The Pussyboys. Created and hosted by Nikki Levy.

Check out our full list of things to do this weekend.

