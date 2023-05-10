Your SoCal Weather Report For Wednesday, May 10: Cloudy, Cool And Windy. Hold On To Your Hat

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Cool and breezy Beaches: Low 60s Mountains: High 50s, chance of showers Inland: Upper 60s to low 70s Advisories: Wind advisory in Antelope Valley through 9 a.m.



It’s going to be partly cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and low 70s for the Los Angeles basin, most inland areas and Orange County.

On the coasts, temps will be a few degrees cooler, remaining in the low 60s for most of the day.

The cooler weather is due to a low pressure system that's moving across the area. It could also bring showers to the mountain regions.

If you're looking to warm up, head to the desert. Coachella Valley is expected to see temperatures reach the low 80s.

Antelope Valley is facing a wind advisory through 9 a.m., with gusts expected to reach up to 45 mph.

Staring Thursday, temperatures are expected to warm up thanks to an offshore flow pattern, although it's not clear how much of that flow will materialize.



This day in history

In 2007, a spark from welding equipment started the Island Fire. The blaze burned 4,750 acres and caused nearly 1,200 people to be under evacuation orders.



Things to do

Cozy up from the cool breezes with two excellent film options:



Imitation of Life / Mildred Pierce : Watch a double feature of these two classics in 35mm at the New Beverly Cinema. Up first is the 1959 film directed by Douglas Sirk about two widowed mothers and their troubled daughters as they try to find happiness through racial injustice. The film stars Lana Turner, John Gavin, Sandra Dee and Mahalia Jackson. It’s followed by Joan Crawford in the film noir melodrama Mildred Pierce , directed by Michael Curtiz.

: Watch a double feature of these two classics in 35mm at the New Beverly Cinema. Up first is the 1959 film directed by Douglas Sirk about two widowed mothers and their troubled daughters as they try to find happiness through racial injustice. The film stars Lana Turner, John Gavin, Sandra Dee and Mahalia Jackson. It’s followed by Joan Crawford in the film noir melodrama , directed by Michael Curtiz. Reel To Reel: Big Boss Featuring Keke Palmer in Conversation: Join the actress and singer at the Grammy Museum as she shares her new film Big Boss — about her experiences in the music industry — followed by a conversation with the artist about the making of the film and visual album, which is out on Friday, May 12.

Check out our full list of things to do this week.