Your SoCal Weather Report For Thursday, June 1: Cloudy And Cool, With Sun In Some Areas

Welcome to June, friends, and as we bid May goodbye we're entering into...the same weather pattern, which we will now transition to calling June Gloom.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Cloudy, mid-60s Beaches: Cloudy then sunny, mid-60s Mountains: Mid-50s Inland: Sunny, high 60s



Expect patchy fog this morning and clouds throughout the day in the Los Angeles basin, with highs in the mid-60s. The San Fernando Valley will be similarly overcast, but temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s.

The Inland Empire will see sun in the afternoon and highs in the upper 60s, while the San Gabriel Valley will see partial sunshine with a high near 70 degrees.

As usual, it will be cooler at the beach, with highs in near 64. Clouds over the water are expected to give way to some sun in the afternoon. In the mountains, expect highs around 55, with a cloudy morning and sunny afternoon.



Hazards to watch for

A windblown dust advisory is in effect this week for the Coachella Valley and Eastern Riverside County. That began at 5 p.m. yesterday and will last through 5 a.m. Friday morning due to high winds in the area. The South Coast Air Quality Management District warns the air quality could be unhealthy for sensitive groups — or worse.

(Courtesy South Coast AQMD)

You can check current air quality in your area via the AQMD's Air Quality Index map.



About this gloomy weather

The gloomy weather is expected to clear up briefly on Friday or Saturday, then return to being overcast with the possibility of rain on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

And, yes, even the meteorologists are sick of going without our SoCal sunshine. The National Weather Service in San Diego, which covers Orange County, reports yesterday they saw eight record lows for the date, including in Anaheim (66), Ramona (62) and Palomar Mountain (47).

We hear you, May Gray is turning to June Gloom tomorrow & frankly it's getting old. Good news, the forecast shows a lower percentage of cloud cover for many areas each afternoon thru Sunday! Temps will remain on the cool side, but look for a little more sunshine. #CAwx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/OBnk99Qi8Y — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 31, 2023

Yes, we know and we've heard how ugly this weather is. But when you get above the inversion, it's quite beautiful. Cuyamaca Peak (6,500 ft) looking north 6-9 pm today. Thanks HPWREN. pic.twitter.com/VRTR4MzAqN — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 1, 2023

This Day In History

If the past few week's temperatures have seemed chilly, imagine how it felt in 1967 when temperatures in Idyllwild and Palomar Mountain dropped to 24 and 28 degrees, respectively, each the lowest on record for June.



Things To Do

Start Pride Month off right with these events:



Pride Month Series at Rooftop Cinema Club: The Rooftop Cinema Club at ROW DTLA will celebrate by showcasing LGBTQIA+ hits and films loved by the community. Each ticket sold will include a $1 donation to Lambda Legal.

The Rooftop Cinema Club at ROW DTLA will celebrate by showcasing LGBTQIA+ hits and films loved by the community. Each ticket sold will include a $1 donation to Lambda Legal. Drag Yourself to the Valley: This drag show at The Garland Ballroom features host Billy Francesca as well as Detox and Alyssa Edwards. The cast also includes Butter McGhee, Miami Knight, Lolita Colby, Kyra Jeté with Kenny, Dax, Emerson, Michael Silas & DJ Patrick Kuzara. The show is 21+, and all tickets include one drink ticket. Cash-only bar.

