Your SoCal Weather Report For July 21: It's Scorching!
If you're heading outside, make sure you're well-hydrated because the heat dome that's sitting over the southwest will be bringing temperatures up in Southern California today — in some places to dangerously high levels.
-
- Today’s weather: Warm, sunny
- Beaches: mid 70s, upper 80s more south
- Mountains/deserts: mid 80s-90s/107-120
- Inland: 90s
- Warnings and advisories: Excessive heat warning, watch, heat advisories
Highs for most L.A. County and Orange County beaches will stay in the mid to upper 70s. But in over in Palos Verdes it'll be in the mid 90s and in Long Beach, we're seeing highs in the 80s.
Downtown Los Angeles will be in the 80s to lower-90s, in the San Fernando Valley 90 to 101, 95 to 105 in the San Gabriel Valley, 100 to 107 in the Santa Clarita Valley and 99 to 109 in the Antelope Valley and the Inland Empire.
Coachella Valley highs will range from 118 to 122. Today's record high of 120 in Palm Springs is within reach.
-
-
-
Looking ahead to the weekend and next week, it will remain exceptionally hot in the valleys, mountains and deserts.
About those advisories
Here's a list of areas in SoCal under heat advisories/warnings in effect for the weekend:
- San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills
- Antelope Valley and adjacent foothills
- Coachella Valley, Palm Desert, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning
- L.A. and Ventura Counties, San Gabriel and Santa Monica Mountains, Ventura County Mountains
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has also extended their air quality advisory until Saturday for inland areas and the Coachella Valley.
How to stay safe during the heatwave
-
- Kiddie pool
- Lotions in the fridge
- Eat spicy foods in the basement (or on the floor) while wearing a damp shirt and listening to the rain setting on your white noise machine
- Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise
- Wet paper towels. Fold into ankle and wrist cuffs. Freeze. Wear. Repeat.
- Build a DIY AC
- Build a mini cold air fan
- Build an "evaporative cooler for immediate heat relief"
- Make a barricade of fans and ice cubes
- Go to an air-conditioned store and browse for as long as possible (Target is a good option for this).
- Close all the curtains, preferably the heat-absorbing kind
- Or open all the windows, depending on the breeze situation
- Cool bath or shower twice a day
- Wash your sheets before bed but don't dry them — put them on your bed damp (provided you're dealing with a dry heat)
- Portable A/C unit
-
- Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements
- Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps)
- Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol
-
Protect a pet from excessive heat
-
- Never leave a pet or animal in a garage
- Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle
- Never leave a pet or animal in the sun
- Provide shade
- Provide clean drinking water
-
Protect a human from excessive heat
-
Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:
-
- Elderly people (65 years and older)
- Infants
- Young children
- People with chronic medical conditions
- People with mental illness
- People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)
This day in history
On July 21, 1986, a small tornado touched down in Barstow for three minutes.
Things to do
- Café Tacvba with the L.A. Phil: Mexico City’s legendary indie rock band continues its collaboration with Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil for two nights, Friday and Saturday, at the Hollywood Bowl.
Check out our full list of things to do this weekend.
-
The National Weather Service is prototyping a new extreme heat scale to better convey the dangers of extreme heat in a changing climate.
-
-
-
-
-
