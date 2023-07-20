Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And Southern California: July 21 - 23

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Catch Café Tacvba with the L.A. Phil. Check out FoLAR’s 2nd Annual River Fest. Play in Cardboard City. Celebrate house music in Grand Park.



Events

Friday, July 21 - Saturday, July 22

Café Tacvba with the L.A. Phil

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Mexico City’s legendary indie rock band continues its collaboration with Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil for two nights.

COST: Tickets start at $15; MORE INFO

Jodi Miller tapes a her comedy special at the Icehouse in Pasadena this weekend. (Courtesy of the artist)

Friday, July 21; 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Jodi Miller

Ice House Comedy

24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena

Comic Jodi Miller tapes her first comedy special — a show called Decades in the Making — at the Pasadena comedy venue. Miller is the head writer and on-camera talent for the comedy game show Funny You Should Ask and a new mother, which adds fodder to her show. The show is 21+.

COST: $30 plus two-item minimum; MORE INFO

reDiscover and Westfield Century City present a hands-on art experience, Cardboard City. (Courtesy of the artist )

Friday, July 21 - Monday, Sept. 4

Cardboard City

Westfield Century City - Suite 2680

10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City

The children’s pop-up art center produced by reDiscover returns for its third year. View a museum-style exhibition that includes works by L.A.-based artists, 12-foot sculptures, massive collaborative art installations, cardboard costuming and crafting classes. The interactive exhibit evolves throughout the summer as artists-in-residence create new works each week, incorporating elements created by Cardboard City visitors.

COST: FREE, but crafting sessions require an extra charge; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 22; 7 p.m.

La Santa Cecilia

Levitt Pavilion

2230 West 6th St., MacArthur Park

L.A.’s own La Santa Cecilia brings its blend of Pan-American rhythms, including cumbia, bossa-nova, rumba, bolero, tango, jazz and klezmer music to the Levitt stage. Named after the patron saint of music, La Santa Cecilia includes accordionist and requinto player Jose ‘Pepe’ Carlos, bassist Alex Bendaña, percussionist Miguel ‘Oso’ Ramirez and vocalist La Marisoul.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 22; 6 p.m.

Afro Funke' 20 Year Anniversary

Grand Performances

350 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Pack a picnic and your dancing shoes to celebrate the legacy of the once-weekly Afrobeat, Latin, Brazilian, Indian and other world rhythms party night with live performances from Rocky Dawuni and Buyepongo; DJ sets from Afro Funke’ resident DJs Glenn Red and Jeremy Sole (also of KCRW DJ); and live drumming and dancing by Kahlil Cummings and friends.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 22 - Saturday, Sept. 16

Elmer Guevara: House Money

Charlie James Gallery

969 + 961 Chung King Rd., Chinatown

The gallery presents a solo show of works from L.A.-based artist Elmer Guevara. Through five paintings, small mixed media paintings and several drawings, Guevara lets the viewer see his interpretation of home, influenced by his life as a Salvadoran from South Central Los Angeles. The opening reception takes place on Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 22 - Sunday, Sept. 23

Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix

Port of Los Angeles: Outer Harbor/Berth 46

3011 Miner St., San Pedro

Watch action-packed sailing for this inaugural L.A. event. Ten national teams race F50 hydrofoiling catamarans (capable of reaching highway speeds exceeding 60 mph). Grandstand seating is available at Berth 46, along with on-water viewing zones for privately-owned vessels.

COST: $85 (grandstand seating); MORE INFO

Saturday, July 22 - Sunday, July 23

Rising Japan MusicFest 2023

Marina Green Park

386 E. Shoreline Dr., Long Beach

The Japanese music and food festival features performances by pop duo Def Tech, Shanice (“I Love Your Smile”), reggae artist Iakopo and Minami. Food vendors include Egghausted, Kagura, Kuramoto Shavery, Asahi draft beers and sake.

COST: $60 - $330; MORE INFO



Saturday, July 22; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

H&M and Buy From a Black Woman: Inspire Tour

H&M Fig at 7th

735 South Figueroa St. Suite 303, 90017

On Saturday, H&M and Buy From a Black Woman brings their tour to L.A., highlighting local Black women-owned businesses and bringing communities together to shop from vendors including Be You Candles, Dirt Don’t Hurt, LAMIK Beauty and Sunny & Ted.

COST: FREE entry; MORE INFO

Sunday, July 23; 3 - 8 p.m.

Sunday Sessions

Gloria Molina Grand Park

200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Attend an outdoor dance party series that celebrates L.A.’s contribution to house music. This week, AfroPunk Spaces L.A. presents performers and MCs, including Samaria, Seafood Sam, Your Grandparents, King Isis, V.C.R. and WaveIQ. All ages.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, July 23; 5 - 9 p.m.

FoLAR’s 2nd Annual River Fest

Los Angeles State Historic Park

1245 North Spring St., downtown L.A.

Friends of the L.A. River holds an all-ages, open-air film festival at the park. Through short films, performances, art and education, the event showcases how nature, health, climate change, art and the L.A. River are interconnected. The night includes a story slam, interactive art and education activities, local food trucks, drinks, live DJ, several raffles, and more than 20 local community booths.

COST: FREE to $150 (VIP); MORE INFO

Explore new protected bike lanes in Venice at an event sponsored by CicLAvia event and LADOT. (Photo by Rick Shar for CicLAvia / Courtesy of CicLAvia)

Sunday, July 23; 2 - 6 p.m.

Venice Boulevard: Explore the Corridor

Venice and Bagley, Venice

LADOT and CicLAvia team up for guided group bike rides and walks on protected bike lanes between National and Sepulveda boulevards, as well as routes through surrounding neighborhoods with the hub at Venice and Bagley. The afternoon celebrates the recent transportation safety improvements along Venice Boulevard (which remains open to cars). Bicycles, roller skates, skateboards, scooters, strollers, walkers, and runners are all welcome to the event.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, July 23; 6:30 p.m. (doors)

A Woman of Affairs (1928)

Silents Under the Stars 2023

King Gillette Ranch National Park

26876 Mulholland Hwy., Calabasas

Silents Under the Stars returns with an outdoor screening with live musical accompaniment of A Woman of Affairs, starring Greta Garbo, John Gilbert and ﻿Douglas Fairbanks, Jr. In this MGM production, Diana Merrick (Garbo) is kept from marrying her childhood sweetheart and her scandalous life threatens to keep them apart forever. Seating is first come, first serve and guests are encouraged to bring a picnic and a flashlight.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

It’s the last weekend of the Lavender Festival at 123 Farm in Beaumont. (Photo by Baraa Jalahej / via Unsplash)

Outdoor Pick

Lavender Festival-123 Farm

It’s the last weekend of the Lavender Festival at 123 Farm in Beaumont. The farm has adjusted its hours to help guests beat the heat. Open from 5 to 10 p.m., view the fields at sunset, then watch more than 100,000 lights illuminate the farm at night. Stroll through the lavender fields, taste lavender-inspired food, drinks and desserts, listen to live music or take in additional activities, workshops or tours. Advanced ticket purchase is highly recommended .

Viewing Pick

Weekend Short Cuts: Looney Tunes Afternoons

Guests to the Academy Museum are in for a treat on weekend afternoons (Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m.) in the summer. Watch a suite of classic Looney Tunes animated short films in the David Geffen Theater (DGT) with the purchase of a general admission ticket ($15 - $25).

Dine and Drink Deals

Chef Tony has opens its third location this weekend at the Courtyard by Marriott Monterey Park. (Courtesy of Chef Tony)

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



Through Sept. 4, Randy’s Donuts offers a new Ube Cake Donut , topped with cream cheese and ube crumb topping. This donut is available at most locations including the OG Inglewood location along with Santa Monica, El Segundo, Torrance, Pasadena, Downey and Costa Mesa (on Harbor Blvd).

, topped with cream cheese and ube crumb topping. This donut is available at most locations including the OG Inglewood location along with Santa Monica, El Segundo, Torrance, Pasadena, Downey and Costa Mesa (on Harbor Blvd). Card-carrying striking writers and actors get a 20% discount at The Federal North Hollywood.

at The Federal North Hollywood. Baar Baar in downtown L.A. now offers a Bollywood Brunch every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Chef Sujan Sarkar’s upscale Indian restaurant offers guests a choice of one large plate options like mushroom & spinach puff, tandoori chicken or shrimp ghee roast, plus a side for $35.

in downtown L.A. now offers a Bollywood Brunch every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Chef Sujan Sarkar’s upscale Indian restaurant offers guests a choice of one large plate options like mushroom & spinach puff, tandoori chicken or shrimp ghee roast, plus a side for $35. Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach holds a Summer Seafood Boil buffet dinner ($180 per person) on Saturday, July 22. The feast includes a welcome cocktail/mocktail and a spread of Maine lobster, mussels, prawns and other treats from the sea. This event is ages 16+.

buffet dinner ($180 per person) on Saturday, July 22. The feast includes a welcome cocktail/mocktail and a spread of Maine lobster, mussels, prawns and other treats from the sea. This event is ages 16+. TASTE OF: LA Gourmet Bus Tour recounts the history of L.A. through food. Bristol Farms and L.A. historians from L.A. Explained hold tours every Saturday and Sunday from July 22 to Aug. 6 to explore architecture, culture and food on an open-air, double-decker Starline tour bus. The tour includes a bowl of chili at the site of the old Chasen’s, tastings and Mel’s Drive-In, “The Cookie” from Bristol Farms, a goodie bag and both hot and cold treats. Tickets are $99/person .

. Chef Shirley Chung holds a Taiwanese brunch pop-up on Saturday, July 22 (12 - 4 p.m.) and Sunday, July 23 (12 - 3 p.m.) at her Culver City restaurant Ms Chi Cafe. In addition to the restaurant’s regular brunch offerings, specials include egg & scallion pancakes, sheng jian bao, pan-fried pork meat pies and a smashed cucumber salad.

Trejo’s Spirits partners with The New Bar — the alcohol-free discovery platform and shop in Venice Beach — to host a zero-proof tequila tasting on Sunday, July 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. Danny Trejo and Brianda Gonzalez of The New Bar will be in attendance, where guests can connect with them both while sipping two specialty mocktails featuring the Zero Proof Tequila: Trejo’s Coconut Margarita (created by The New Bar) and an Infused Chili Margarita (created by Trejo’s Tacos).

partners with — the alcohol-free discovery platform and shop in Venice Beach — to host a zero-proof tequila tasting on Sunday, July 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. Danny Trejo and Brianda Gonzalez of The New Bar will be in attendance, where guests can connect with them both while sipping two specialty mocktails featuring the Zero Proof Tequila: Trejo’s Coconut Margarita (created by The New Bar) and an Infused Chili Margarita (created by Trejo’s Tacos). The Cantonese-style restaurant Chef Tony opens its third location at the Courtyard by Marriott in Monterey Park on July 22, offering its specialties including a French-style baked barbecue pork bun, squid ink shrimp dumpling with gold leaf and salted baked chicken with herbs.

at the Courtyard by Marriott in Monterey Park on July 22, offering its specialties including a French-style baked barbecue pork bun, squid ink shrimp dumpling with gold leaf and salted baked chicken with herbs. On Friday, July 21 at 6 p.m., select Morton’s locations (including Anaheim, Burbank, Santa Ana, and Woodland Hills) hold a Sips of Summer event (for those 21+) to commemorate the end of Prohibition. Taste four Prohibition-inspired cocktails paired with dishes curated by Morton’s team, including house-smoked salmon on crostini, filet mignon finger sandwiches, oysters Rockefeller New Orleans style, sweet and sour meatballs, bacon deviled eggs and caviar potatoes. Tickets are $99 per person+ tax (inclusive of gratuity).