Your SoCal Weather Report For Monday, July 10: A Heat Wave Is Coming

By Daniel Martinez
Published Jul 9, 2023 11:24 AM
A map of Southern California shows large areas of orange and red inland to indicate very high temperatures.
The forecast for Tuesday has temperatures hitting the triple digits inland.
(Courtesy NWS)
Topline:

The inland areas are going to be hot next week. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and Western San Gabriel Mountains, where temperatures are expected to reach triple digits.

What's next: The heat watch will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday and continue until 8 p.m. Sunday. Drink plenty of water, turn on the a/c, and stay indoors as much as possible.

