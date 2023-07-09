Your SoCal Weather Report For Monday, July 10: A Heat Wave Is Coming
Topline:
The inland areas are going to be hot next week. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and Western San Gabriel Mountains, where temperatures are expected to reach triple digits.
Things still look on track for our next heat wave over the interior this coming Tue. Hot and dry conditions will last into at least next weekend. Plan accordingly and avoid using outdoor equipment that can create a spark. #socal #cawx #antelopevalley pic.twitter.com/9bY37Xkswv— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 8, 2023
What's next: The heat watch will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday and continue until 8 p.m. Sunday. Drink plenty of water, turn on the a/c, and stay indoors as much as possible.
