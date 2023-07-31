Your SoCal Weather Report For July 31 - August 4: Cool Weather Ahead, But The Heat Will Come Back
It will be a warm and muggy Tuesday as monsoonal moisture continues to linger.
-
- Today’s weather: Warm, cloudy
- Beaches: 70s
- Mountains/deserts: 80s/90s-104
- Inland: 90s
- Warnings and advisories: Beach hazards statement
Highs at the beaches will be in the 70s — in downtown L.A., around 90 degrees. In the valleys, the range will be 90 to 98. In the Antelope Valley, it'll be 91 to 96. In the Coachella Valley, it'll range from 102 to 104.
The National Weather Service says that the monsoonal moisture is bringing 20-30 percent chance of thunderstorms for L.A. county today, mainly over the eastern San Gabriel mountains, San Bernardino county mountains and the foothills of the Antelope Valley. The most rainfall expected is half an inch.
Forecasters say that Wednesday will be much the same, without thunderstorms.
About those advisories
-
There's a chance of pooling sea water around high tide at beaches and harbor areas in Ventura and L.A. County beaches. Tides up to 7.5 to 7.7 feet are expected for 5 p.m. Monday until Wednesday night.
This day in history
On August 1, 1993, Palm Springs' highest temperature recorded was 123 degrees.
Things to do
-
