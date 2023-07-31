Your SoCal Weather Report For July 31 - August 4: Cool Weather Ahead, But The Heat Will Come Back

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

It will be a warm and muggy Tuesday as monsoonal moisture continues to linger.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Warm, cloudy Beaches: 70s Mountains/deserts: 80s/90s-104 Inland: 90s Warnings and advisories: Beach hazards statement



Highs at the beaches will be in the 70s — in downtown L.A., around 90 degrees. In the valleys, the range will be 90 to 98. In the Antelope Valley, it'll be 91 to 96. In the Coachella Valley, it'll range from 102 to 104.

The National Weather Service says that the monsoonal moisture is bringing 20-30 percent chance of thunderstorms for L.A. county today, mainly over the eastern San Gabriel mountains, San Bernardino county mountains and the foothills of the Antelope Valley. The most rainfall expected is half an inch.

Forecasters say that Wednesday will be much the same, without thunderstorms.



About those advisories

There's a chance of pooling sea water around high tide at beaches and harbor areas in Ventura and L.A. County beaches. Tides up to 7.5 to 7.7 feet are expected for 5 p.m. Monday until Wednesday night.



This day in history

On August 1, 1993, Palm Springs' highest temperature recorded was 123 degrees.



Things to do

Barbie at Rooftop Cinema Club: The Rooftop Cinema Club is the first open-air cinema to screen the pink juggernaut. Each screening includes a costume contest and Barbie-themed trivia before the film. Dress in your favorite Barbie-themed outfit of the night and try your luck in the costume contest. Winners receive two free tickets to a future screening. This event is 18+.

