Made of L.A.
Your SoCal Weather Report For May 4: Wet And Cold

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published May 4, 2023 8:37 AM
A screengrab shows information about today's weather. At the top, it reads "Rain, mountain snow, tstorms through thursday."
(Courtesy of National Weather Service)
Many of us woke up to rain this morning, and according to the National Weather Service, there’s a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms as well. That brings the possibility of small hail and lightning.

The bulk of the storm is moving from the Los Angeles basin into Orange and San Bernardino Counties, where half an inch of rain is expected on the coast and an inch in the mountains.

The wet weather will likely continue through Friday, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Kristen Lund.

"We’ll expect some lingering showers, especially over the mountains and foothills, through Saturday morning," she said.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Rain, possible thunderstorms
    • Beaches: Highs in the low 60s, 70-90% chance of rain
    • Mountains: Highs in the mid-30s, 40% chance of snow
    • Inland: Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, with winds as high as 25 mph
The Brief

Snow levels are dropping to 4,500 feet at the San Gabriel Mountains and the Grapevine, whereas in San Bernardino around four to eight inches of snow is expected at 6,500 feet.

This Day In History

On this day in 1950, it was 35 degrees in Santa Ana, the lowest temperature on record for May in that region.

Things To Do

All this wet and gloomy weather makes for a perfect indoor excursion. Here are a couple things to do that will keep you dry and entertained:

  • The Unofficial Star Wars Day: Gear up, Lucas fans: a Star Wars inspired event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in honor of May the 4th starts at 1:30 p.m. today. The afternoon will include photo ops with R2-D2, a 40th anniversary screening of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi and book signings with Paul Hirsch and Howard Kazanjian. Costumes encouraged.

Check out our full list of things to do this week.

