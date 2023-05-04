Your SoCal Weather Report For May 4: Wet And Cold

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Many of us woke up to rain this morning, and according to the National Weather Service, there’s a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms as well. That brings the possibility of small hail and lightning.

The bulk of the storm is moving from the Los Angeles basin into Orange and San Bernardino Counties, where half an inch of rain is expected on the coast and an inch in the mountains.

Be prepared for a wet commute. Rain and mountain snow continues across eastern #LACounty, tapering off to showers to the west. Moderate to heavy rain is expected for the start of the morning commute thru the #SGV. #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/V1uT18v7LO — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 4, 2023

The wet weather will likely continue through Friday, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Kristen Lund.

"We’ll expect some lingering showers, especially over the mountains and foothills, through Saturday morning," she said.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Rain, possible thunderstorms Beaches: Highs in the low 60s, 70-90% chance of rain Mountains: Highs in the mid-30s, 40% chance of snow Inland: Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, with winds as high as 25 mph



Snow levels are dropping to 4,500 feet at the San Gabriel Mountains and the Grapevine, whereas in San Bernardino around four to eight inches of snow is expected at 6,500 feet.

This Day In History

On this day in 1950, it was 35 degrees in Santa Ana, the lowest temperature on record for May in that region.



Things To Do

All this wet and gloomy weather makes for a perfect indoor excursion. Here are a couple things to do that will keep you dry and entertained:



The Unofficial Star Wars Day: Gear up, Lucas fans: a Star Wars inspired event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in honor of May the 4th starts at 1:30 p.m. today. The afternoon will include photo ops with R2-D2, a 40th anniversary screening of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi and book signings with Paul Hirsch and Howard Kazanjian. Costumes encouraged.

