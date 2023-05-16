Huntington Beach Considers Leaving Orange County Power Authority Even After Major Changes

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Topline:

The Huntington Beach City Council called a special meeting Tuesday to consider exiting the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA). Doing so would be a major blow to the clean energy agency, which recently fired its CEO and made other major changes in an effort to address transparency and management concerns and improve its public image.

Why is the council voting now? The city's newly elected council has expressed concerns about the agency in recent months and asked to review the OCPA's power purchase agreements. But Tuesday's special meeting to vote on withdrawing from the OCPA came as a surprise to many of those closely involved with the power authority and city government.

What if Huntington Beach leaves the OCPA? If the city council votes to withdraw from the agency, the split wouldn't take full effect until July 2024 per the rules of the joint powers agreement that governs the OCPA. But an exit announcement would be a big blow to the clean energy agency and Orange County's ability to meet climate goals. The county withdrew from the OCPA in December and all of the other member cities — Irvine, Buena Park and Fullerton — have recently considered withdrawing. Huntington Beach would be the first city to do so, if the council approves it. (Lake Forest was initially a member of the OCPA but pulled out before the agency started offering electricity service to customers.)

Where to watch: The public special meeting is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. or after the regular city council meeting concludes.

