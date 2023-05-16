Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Huntington Beach Considers Leaving Orange County Power Authority Even After Major Changes

By  Jill Replogle
Published May 16, 2023 4:02 PM
Diesel big-rig trucks drive towards the camera on a freeway in the foreground as huge white wind turbines rise up in the background.
Diesel trucks pass through wind turbines on the 10 Freeway near Banning.
(David McNew
/
Getty Images News)
Topline:

The Huntington Beach City Council called a special meeting Tuesday to consider exiting the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA). Doing so would be a major blow to the clean energy agency, which recently fired its CEO and made other major changes in an effort to address transparency and management concerns and improve its public image.

Why is the council voting now? The city's newly elected council has expressed concerns about the agency in recent months and asked to review the OCPA's power purchase agreements. But Tuesday's special meeting to vote on withdrawing from the OCPA came as a surprise to many of those closely involved with the power authority and city government.

What if Huntington Beach leaves the OCPA? If the city council votes to withdraw from the agency, the split wouldn't take full effect until July 2024 per the rules of the joint powers agreement that governs the OCPA. But an exit announcement would be a big blow to the clean energy agency and Orange County's ability to meet climate goals. The county withdrew from the OCPA in December and all of the other member cities — Irvine, Buena Park and Fullerton — have recently considered withdrawing. Huntington Beach would be the first city to do so, if the council approves it. (Lake Forest was initially a member of the OCPA but pulled out before the agency started offering electricity service to customers.)

Where to watch: The public special meeting is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. or after the regular city council meeting concludes.

Go deeper:

