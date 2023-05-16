Huntington Beach Considers Leaving Orange County Power Authority Even After Major Changes
Topline:
The Huntington Beach City Council called a special meeting Tuesday to consider exiting the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA). Doing so would be a major blow to the clean energy agency, which recently fired its CEO and made other major changes in an effort to address transparency and management concerns and improve its public image.
Why is the council voting now? The city's newly elected council has expressed concerns about the agency in recent months and asked to review the OCPA's power purchase agreements. But Tuesday's special meeting to vote on withdrawing from the OCPA came as a surprise to many of those closely involved with the power authority and city government.
What if Huntington Beach leaves the OCPA? If the city council votes to withdraw from the agency, the split wouldn't take full effect until July 2024 per the rules of the joint powers agreement that governs the OCPA. But an exit announcement would be a big blow to the clean energy agency and Orange County's ability to meet climate goals. The county withdrew from the OCPA in December and all of the other member cities — Irvine, Buena Park and Fullerton — have recently considered withdrawing. Huntington Beach would be the first city to do so, if the council approves it. (Lake Forest was initially a member of the OCPA but pulled out before the agency started offering electricity service to customers.)
Where to watch: The public special meeting is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. or after the regular city council meeting concludes.
Go deeper:
-
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.
-
California's Groundbreaking Clean Fuel Laws Mean Big Changes For Polluting Trucks And Trains. Why It MattersThe rules passed by the state Air Resources Board are the first of their kind — anywhere — and will likely have ripple effects, particularly in Southern California communities that have some of the dirtiest air in the nation.
-
It's partly because the sun’s approaching solar maximum.
-
An onslaught of velella velella washed up on shore this weekend on Southern California beaches. The blue jellyfish-like creatures were swept by the winds of California's recent storms.
-
Who knows when we'll see such vibrance again in this recently drought-choked land?
-
It's glorious grunion run season, which means thousands of small, silver fish take to California beaches to mate.