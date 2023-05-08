Troubled Orange County Power Authority Gets New Interim Leadership

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

The board of the troubled Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) appointed a new interim CEO on Monday — the latest move by the agency's new board to try and save the county's clean energy plans.

What's the OCPA? It’s a public agency that provides mostly renewable energy to customers in Buena Park, Fullerton, Huntington Beach and Irvine. It hoped to expand service to more of Orange County but the rapid decline in public confidence has kept the agency in survival mode.

What happened to the previous CEO? OCPA CEO Brian Probolsky faced heavy criticism from official auditors and citizen groups for sloppy hiring practices and financial mismanagement, among other concerns. The county's board of supervisors voted to exit the agency in December over a lack of confidence, and Irvine had threatened to do the same if Probolsky wasn't replaced.

Who's the new CEO? The OCPA board picked Joe Mosca to take over leadership as interim CEO on June 1, pending a finalized employment contract. Mosca is currently the OCPA’s communications director. Previously, he helped found San Diego Community Power , the state's second largest agency under the community choice aggregation (CCA) model. CCAs allow cities and counties to purchase clean energy on behalf of their residents and are credited with accelerating the development of renewable energy.

