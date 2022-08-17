Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Flex Alert Issued As Temperatures Reach 105 In Parts Of Southern California

By  Phoenix Tso  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Aug 17, 2022 10:34 AM
A large number of people on the beach and in the waters crashing on the shores. There are people of a variety of skin colors. The beach includes a large number of large umbrellas people are using for shade. There are some buildings seen in the background, along with brown and green hills with some foliage.
Umbrellas take over Santa Monica Beach as people head to the shoreline to beat the heat on Sept. 5, 2021.
(Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

In anticipation of temperatures that are expected to reach well over 100 degrees throughout California, a statewide Flex alert has been issued for Wednesday, from 4 to 9 p.m.

The California Independent System Operator, which operates most of the state’s power grid, said in a statement that they expect increased use of electricity from air conditioners during that time.

In response, they’re asking residents to do their part to make sure that the grid isn’t overtaxed.

“Consumers are urged to conserve electricity, especially during the late afternoon and early evening, when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and less solar energy,” officials said in the statement.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

The California ISO’s recommendations for conserving energy include:

  • Precooling your home before 4 p.m.
  • Using major appliances, such as the washer, dryer and dishwasher, earlier in the day
  • Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher after 4 p.m.
  • Turning off unnecessary lights after 4 p.m.

Temperatures near Bakersfield could reach 105 Wednesday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. An excessive heat warning has been issued in that area for Wednesday.

Further south, near Lancaster, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga and Victorville, temperatures are expected to reach the high 90s or low 100s throughout the rest of the week.

Tips to stay cool
    • Kiddie pool
    • Lotions in the fridge
    • Eat spicy foods in the basement (or on the floor) while wearing a damp shirt and listening to the rain setting on your white noise machine
    • Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise
    • Wet paper towels. Fold into ankle and wrist cuffs. Freeze. Wear. Repeat.
    • Build a DIY AC
    • Build a mini cold air fan
    • Build an "evaporative cooler for immediate heat relief"
    • Make a barricade of fans and ice cubes
    • Go to an air-conditioned store and browse for as long as possible (Target is a good option for this).
    • Close all the curtains, preferably the heat-absorbing kind
    • Or open all the windows, depending on the breeze situation
    • Cool bath or shower twice a day
    • Wash your sheets before bed but don't dry them — put them on your bed damp (provided you're dealing with a dry heat)
    • Portable A/C unit

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories