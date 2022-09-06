Fairview Fire Burning In Hemet Kills 2, Grows To 2,400 Acres Overnight

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

What We Know So Far

A wildfire that broke out Monday afternoon in the Hemet area spread rapidly, killing two people and injuring a third person.

Firefighters worked through the night to suppress the Fairview Fire and work on perimeter control, along with defending structures and “life safety measures.”

The blaze has burned an estimated 2,400 acres so far and is 5% contained as of Tuesday morning. Officials reported that seven structures have been destroyed and several more have been damaged.

Wind pushed the fire west, which fire officials noted as the opposite direction they'd expect for this time of year. That took it to Avery Canyon, where it rapidly spread. Officials said it appeared that civilians in that canyon attempted to flee, but were overcome by the fire. Two people were killed and another was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to a document filed by Southern California Edison, the utility company is trying to determine if its electrical equipment may have sparked the blaze.

"Our information reflects circuit activity occurred close in time to the report time of the fire," the document states. "The investigation is ongoing."



Back to Top

Evacuation Orders

Officials noted “hard evacuation orders” are in effect for all residents within a specific grid:



South of Stetson Avenue

North of Cactus Valley Road

West of Bautista Canyon

East of State Street

An evacuation warning has been issued for an area east of the mandatory evacuation zone, shown in yellow on the map tweeted below.

#FairviewFIRE Evacuation WARNING - An evacuation warning has been issued for Bautista Canyon Road, south of Stetson, North of the Two Streams Fork trailhead. pic.twitter.com/Y6s6LS09tR — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 6, 2022

Hemet Unified School District campuses are also closed Tuesday, officials said.



Back to Top

Evacuation Centers

Tahquitz High School - 4425 Titan Trail (officials said small animals are welcome)

Air Quality

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory for the area through Tuesday.

SMOKE ADVISORY: #FairviewFire burning south of #Hemet is affecting our air quality: https://t.co/Y158OoPtBX



Información en español: https://t.co/ctPFfWWfN8

South Coast AQMD emite un aviso de humo por el incendio forestral cerca de Hemet pic.twitter.com/tn2eeACZyv — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) September 6, 2022

Back to Top

Where To Look For The Latest Information

For updates on the status of the fire: Cal Fire / Riverside County Fire Department

Back to Top

More Resources

Back to Top