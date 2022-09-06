Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Fairview Fire Burning In Hemet Kills 2, Grows To 2,400 Acres Overnight

By  Ryan Fonseca
Updated Sep 6, 2022 12:04 PM
Published Sep 6, 2022 9:06 AM
The Fairview Fire has burned an estimated 2,400 acres so far and is 5% contained as of Tuesday morning.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

What We Know So Far

A wildfire that broke out Monday afternoon in the Hemet area spread rapidly, killing two people and injuring a third person.

Firefighters worked through the night to suppress the Fairview Fire and work on perimeter control, along with defending structures and “life safety measures.”

The blaze has burned an estimated 2,400 acres so far and is 5% contained as of Tuesday morning. Officials reported that seven structures have been destroyed and several more have been damaged.

Wind pushed the fire west, which fire officials noted as the opposite direction they'd expect for this time of year. That took it to Avery Canyon, where it rapidly spread. Officials said it appeared that civilians in that canyon attempted to flee, but were overcome by the fire. Two people were killed and another was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to a document filed by Southern California Edison, the utility company is trying to determine if its electrical equipment may have sparked the blaze.

"Our information reflects circuit activity occurred close in time to the report time of the fire," the document states. "The investigation is ongoing."

Evacuation Orders

Officials noted “hard evacuation orders” are in effect for all residents within a specific grid:

  • South of Stetson Avenue
  • North of Cactus Valley Road
  • West of Bautista Canyon
  • East of State Street

An evacuation warning has been issued for an area east of the mandatory evacuation zone, shown in yellow on the map tweeted below.

Hemet Unified School District campuses are also closed Tuesday, officials said.

Evacuation Centers

  • Tahquitz High School - 4425 Titan Trail (officials said small animals are welcome)

Air Quality

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory for the area through Tuesday.

Where To Look For The Latest Information

More Resources

LAist: Tips and Explainers
What questions do you have about the fires burning in Southern California?

