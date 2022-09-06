Fairview Fire Burning In Hemet Kills 2, Grows To 2,400 Acres Overnight
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
What We Know So Far
A wildfire that broke out Monday afternoon in the Hemet area spread rapidly, killing two people and injuring a third person.
Firefighters worked through the night to suppress the Fairview Fire and work on perimeter control, along with defending structures and “life safety measures.”
The blaze has burned an estimated 2,400 acres so far and is 5% contained as of Tuesday morning. Officials reported that seven structures have been destroyed and several more have been damaged.
Wind pushed the fire west, which fire officials noted as the opposite direction they'd expect for this time of year. That took it to Avery Canyon, where it rapidly spread. Officials said it appeared that civilians in that canyon attempted to flee, but were overcome by the fire. Two people were killed and another was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to a document filed by Southern California Edison, the utility company is trying to determine if its electrical equipment may have sparked the blaze.
"Our information reflects circuit activity occurred close in time to the report time of the fire," the document states. "The investigation is ongoing."
Evacuation Orders
Officials noted “hard evacuation orders” are in effect for all residents within a specific grid:
- South of Stetson Avenue
- North of Cactus Valley Road
- West of Bautista Canyon
- East of State Street
An evacuation warning has been issued for an area east of the mandatory evacuation zone, shown in yellow on the map tweeted below.
#FairviewFIRE Evacuation WARNING - An evacuation warning has been issued for Bautista Canyon Road, south of Stetson, North of the Two Streams Fork trailhead. pic.twitter.com/Y6s6LS09tR— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 6, 2022
Hemet Unified School District campuses are also closed Tuesday, officials said.
Evacuation Centers
- Tahquitz High School - 4425 Titan Trail (officials said small animals are welcome)
Air Quality
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory for the area through Tuesday.
SMOKE ADVISORY: #FairviewFire burning south of #Hemet is affecting our air quality: https://t.co/Y158OoPtBX— South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) September 6, 2022
Información en español: https://t.co/ctPFfWWfN8
South Coast AQMD emite un aviso de humo por el incendio forestral cerca de Hemet pic.twitter.com/tn2eeACZyv
Where To Look For The Latest Information
- For updates on the status of the fire: Cal Fire / Riverside County Fire Department