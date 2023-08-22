Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Emergency Crews Rescue 46 People In 24 Hours In Mud-Bound Cathedral City

By  Erin Stone
Published Aug 21, 2023 5:43 PM
Two people are placed in the front bucket of a large wheel dozer. Beside them are emergency personnel tending to a person on a stretcher.
Emergency crews used wheel dozers to evacuate older residents from a board-and-care home when conventional rescue vehicles were unable to navigate deep mud on the streets of Cathedral City outside of Palm Springs.
(Erin Stone
/
LAist)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

Dozens of people were rescued from mud-bound streets in a town outside of Palm Springs that was inundated after Tropical Storm Hilary dumped record rain in the region.

Crews made 46 rescues in about 24 hours in Cathedral City, about 6 miles from Palm Springs, which saw mud flows at the peak of the storm as high as 6 feet, according to the city’s fire chief, Michael Contreras. The city of Palm Springs fire department and Riverside County fire and sheriff’s department also pitched in to help with the rescues and flooding impacts.

A middle aged, balding, light-skinned man wearing a white t-shirt and mud-splatted white pants stands knee-deep in mud beside a car stuck in the mud.
Mark Chambers of Cathedral City tries to dig his car out of knee-deep mud.
(Erin Stone
/
LAist)

Contreras said about half the rescues were people who got caught in their vehicles when floodwaters rapidly rose in streets. The rest were people who got stuck in their homes by the high mud flows.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

“Everybody did their part. They stayed committed. They stayed focused, and now we have 46 people that aren't in peril anymore,” he said.

The Brief

The aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary continues to disrupt life in the desert, which experienced some of the most significant flooding in Southern California.

In one of the most dramatic rescues in Cathedral City, crews used a massive wheel dozer to rescue 14 older residents from a mud-inundated board-and-care home.

Conventional rescue vehicles couldn’t drive through the high mud, so the residents, most with mobility challenges, were carried from their flooded homes in the huge bucket of a dozer. One woman rescued had mud all over her legs and bare feet as she was lifted into a stretcher and ambulance to be brought to safety and a health check.

There have been no fatalities reported, according to the fire department.

“Over the last 36 hours, the men and women of Cathedral City, they rose to the occasion,” Contreras said.

What questions do you have about Tropical Storm Hilary?
The storm system has reached Southern California. We're here to answer your questions.
]

Most Read
Best of LAist