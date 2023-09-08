Push Is On For Electric Buildings Statewide

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline:

In April, a federal court ruled that Berkeley can’t ban gas in new construction. Now 25 California cities, including L.A., have sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom saying he needs to step in to create a statewide zero-emission building standard.

Why it matters: Buildings account for about a quarter of California’s total greenhouse gas emissions. That’s because they’re fitted with gas pipes, stoves and furnaces, and because most of the electricity they use is still generated by gas-fired power plants. Electrifying buildings while transitioning to a clean power grid is necessary to cut planet-heating pollution .

The backstory: That planet-heating pollution and the growing evidence of the health impacts of gas appliances is why more than 75 cities across the state, including L.A. , have decided to ban gas in new construction. But the 9th Circuit Court ruling against Berkeley in April has caused uncertainty for local governments across the state.

What’s next: L.A. City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky, who signed the letter to Newsom, says a statewide regulation would give clarity to local governments and developers alike. “It'll eliminate the patchwork response we've been required to do because of the lack of state intervention,” she said.

Go deeper:

