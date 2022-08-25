That Smoke You Might Be Seeing From Major Freeways? The East Fire Is Currently At 75 Acres In Angeles Forest

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Firefighters from the Angeles National Forest are on the scene of a brush fire in the Angeles National Forest at the East Fork/Glendora Mountain Road. The fire is estimated to be 75 acres in size, but early indication is that the area is heavy with vegetation for a fire to feed off.

More firefighters and equipment are being requested. There are no evacuations or structures threatened. The fire is burning towards a wilderness area at this time.

As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported conditions near the fire of 90 degrees, with wind gusts up to 15 mph.



Background

The fire was first reported at 1:39 p.m.



Road Closures

County road closures in the area:



Glendora Mountain Road from Glendora, CA to the East Fork

Glendora Ridge Road from Mt. Baldy to Glendora Mountain Road.

Here's an earlier view of the fire.

#BrushFire The #EastFire is estimated at 5-7 acres in size. It is visible from I-210 and I-605. More firefighters and equipment are on the way. pic.twitter.com/1qS9JKrJgz — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) August 25, 2022

Where To Look For The Latest Information

The Context

California’s wildfires have gotten increasingly destructive and deadly. Some important context to keep in mind from our larger explainer on wildfires:

Temperatures have gotten hotter and our landscapes have gotten drier, which makes them more susceptible to burning throughout more of the year. On top of that, extreme drought, of which climate change is a contributing factor, leads to plant stress and massive tree die off. Those dead trees become added fuel for fires.



Read more: LA Explained: Wildfires Are Getting Worse. What You Need To Know



How We're Reporting On This

Reporter Julia Paskin is making calls and other producers in our newsroom are monitoring the fire.



Fire Tips And Explainers

