Did Tornadoes Damage Buildings In Los Angeles And Ventura Counties?

Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

We need to hear from you.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Videos posted online seem to show tornadoes damaging homes and commercial buildings in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The incidents are being investigated by the National Weather Service, who will have the final word about what happened.

Is this unusual?

Yes, highly unusual here in Southern California, adding to what has been a wild year of weather so far.

This latest storm brought conditions so extreme that the weather service had to issue a tornado warning in Ventura last night.

Cross hatches on this map indicate the area that got the alerts late Tuesday warning that a tornado had been spotted. (Courtesy NOAA)

Surprising videos

Two videos have surfaced, one showing extreme, swirling winds damaging mobile homes in Carpinteria on Tuesday, and another showing damage being done to structures in Montebello.

Preliminary assessment

Meteorologist Ryan Kittell told us:

"This is likely a small tornado in Montebello."

This is a pretty significant tornado by CA standards since it hit a populated area, clearly caused damage, and may have caused injuries. (It's very hard to assess tornado strength from footage like this, but at the very least it appears stronger than a marginal/EF-0 event). #CAwx https://t.co/Minrv5t54Q — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) March 22, 2023

How rare?

If these are indeed confirmed to be tornadoes and the National Weather Service in Oxnard issues ratings, it'll be the first time since 2015.

(National Weather Service)

Read more about today's weather: Tuesday Night Brought An Extremely Rare Tornado Warning. Intense Storms Continue Today