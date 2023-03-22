Support for LAist comes from
Did Tornadoes Damage Buildings In Los Angeles And Ventura Counties?

By  Jacob Margolis
Published Mar 22, 2023 1:40 PM
Heavy loud cover on the west coast seen from radar
The skies over California Wednesday as meteorologists investigate possible tornadoes in Southern California.
(Courtesy National Weather Service)
Videos posted online seem to show tornadoes damaging homes and commercial buildings in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The incidents are being investigated by the National Weather Service, who will have the final word about what happened.

Is this unusual?

Yes, highly unusual here in Southern California, adding to what has been a wild year of weather so far.

This latest storm brought conditions so extreme that the weather service had to issue a tornado warning in Ventura last night.

A map of Southern California coastal areas from Santa Barbara to Long Beach has many colored areas indicating extreme weather. An area south of Oxnard has cross hatches
Cross hatches on this map indicate the area that got the alerts late Tuesday warning that a tornado had been spotted.
(Courtesy NOAA)

Surprising videos

Two videos have surfaced, one showing extreme, swirling winds damaging mobile homes in Carpinteria on Tuesday, and another showing damage being done to structures in Montebello.

Preliminary assessment

Meteorologist Ryan Kittell told us:

"This is likely a small tornado in Montebello."

How rare?

If these are indeed confirmed to be tornadoes and the National Weather Service in Oxnard issues ratings, it'll be the first time since 2015.

A graphic displaying the difference between landspouts, waterspouts, and supercell tornadoes.
(National Weather Service)

Read more about today's weather: Tuesday Night Brought An Extremely Rare Tornado Warning. Intense Storms Continue Today

Jacob Margolis helps Southern Californians understand the science shaping our imperfect paradise and gets us prepared for what’s next.

