Did Tornadoes Damage Buildings In Los Angeles And Ventura Counties?
Videos posted online seem to show tornadoes damaging homes and commercial buildings in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The incidents are being investigated by the National Weather Service, who will have the final word about what happened.
Is this unusual?
Yes, highly unusual here in Southern California, adding to what has been a wild year of weather so far.
This latest storm brought conditions so extreme that the weather service had to issue a tornado warning in Ventura last night.
Surprising videos
Two videos have surfaced, one showing extreme, swirling winds damaging mobile homes in Carpinteria on Tuesday, and another showing damage being done to structures in Montebello.
@KTLA @ABC7 tornado/twister in montebello pic.twitter.com/dwbxGYVdqY— Big Rob (@TheRedRanger23) March 22, 2023
People in Carpinteria experienced extreme weather that damaged 26 mobile homes! @NewsChannel312 @TracyLehrNews #CAwx #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/spTpDNEEYB— Ryder Christ (@RyderChristNews) March 22, 2023
Preliminary assessment
Meteorologist Ryan Kittell told us:
"This is likely a small tornado in Montebello."
This is a pretty significant tornado by CA standards since it hit a populated area, clearly caused damage, and may have caused injuries. (It's very hard to assess tornado strength from footage like this, but at the very least it appears stronger than a marginal/EF-0 event). #CAwx https://t.co/Minrv5t54Q— Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) March 22, 2023
How rare?
If these are indeed confirmed to be tornadoes and the National Weather Service in Oxnard issues ratings, it'll be the first time since 2015.
Read more about today's weather: Tuesday Night Brought An Extremely Rare Tornado Warning. Intense Storms Continue Today
