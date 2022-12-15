Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

California's New Fire Hazard Map Is Out

By  Jacob Margolis
Published Dec 15, 2022 11:30 AM
A map of California shows areas at very high risk of fire highlighted in red. Other zones are shown in yellow.
California has released new fire hazard maps for the first time since 2017.
(Courtesy California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

After more than a decade, the Office of the State Fire Marshal just released its latest version of its Fire Hazard Severity Zone map, making it available for public comment. The map shows what Californians already know: our fire hazard has increased across the state, in part due to climate change.

Why it matters: This map was last updated in 2007. Since then we've seen the largest, most destructive, and deadly fires on record, and this new map shows that the frequency and severity of wildfires has worsened in lots of areas. This map is important because it acts as an official, publicly available record, of the likelihood that an area will get hit by wildfire.

View the map: It's available on Cal Fire's website. You can use the slider to see which areas have changed.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Red, orange and yellow blotches indicate levels of fire severity throughout Southern California.
Cal Fire's newest Fire Hazard Severity Zone map shows that much of Southern California is classified as very high fire hazard. The red only includes the areas that the state is responsible for. Click for an interactive version.
(Courtesy California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection)

The map's limitations: This map only includes updates to State Responsibility Areas. So places like Coffey Park, which burned down in Sonoma's 2017 Tubbs Fire, are not rated as very high risk because it's in a Local Responsibility Area. Those areas still need to be updated.

What's next: The public comment period will be open for two months. After the new map is adopted, the process of updating fire hazard in Local Responsibility Areas will move forward.

Go deeper: We go deep on this issue — and why you'd even bother rebuilding in a town that's burned down before — in Episode 7 of The Big Burn podcast.

32:48
The Big Burn: The Southern California Problem

Related Stories