Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

California Lawmakers Extend The Life Of The State's Last Nuclear Power Plant

By Nathan Rott | NPR
Published Sep 1, 2022 3:48 PM
Two round power plant domes are seen in the center, with several buildings of various sizes around it. The buildings are near the coastline - there are waves near the shore. There's a good amount of greenery in the area, with lots of green grass, but also a number of roads and cars.
Aerial view of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant, which sits on the edge of the Pacific Ocean at Avila Beach in San Luis Obispo County, as seen on March 17, 2011.
(Mark Ralston
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Citing searing summer temperatures and expected energy shortages, California lawmakers approved legislation aimed at extending the life of the state's last-operating nuclear power plant.

The Diablo Canyon plant — the state's largest single source of electricity — had been slated to shutter by 2025. The last-minute proposal passed by the state legislature early Thursday could keep it open five years longer, in part by giving the plant's owner, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), a $1.4 billion forgivable loan.

California, like other U.S. states and countries, has been struggling to reduce its climate-warming emissions while adapting to a rapidly warming world. Record-breaking heat waves have stressed the state's increasingly carbon-free electrical grid in recent years, triggering rolling blackouts as recently as 2020. Grid operators, fearing a similar crash, issued a statewide alert to conserve energy last month.

The state has set the goal of getting 100 percent of its electricity from clean and renewable sources by 2045. Advocates for Diablo Canyon claim that target will be difficult to achieve without the 2,250 megawatt nuclear power plant. Diablo Canyon generated nearly 9 percent of the state's electricity last year and roughly 15 percent of the state's clean energy production.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

"Maintaining operations at Diablo Canyon will keep our power on while preventing millions of tons of carbon from being released into the atmosphere," said Isabelle Boemeke of the group Save Clean Energy. "This is a true win-win for the people of California and our planet."

The Brief


Nuclear power has seen a resurgence in recent years as the climate crisis has worsened and governments increase efforts to cut climate-warming emissions. The Biden administration launched a $6 billion effort earlier this year aimed at keeping the country's aging nuclear plants running.

"Have no doubt, President Biden is serious about doing everything possible to get the U.S. to be powered by clean energy,"Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy Kathryn Huff told attendees at a nuclear energy assembly in Washington, D.C., earlier this summer. "Nuclear energy is really essential to this," she said.

Roughly one-fifth of the country's electricity comes from nuclear power plants. That's as much as all other clean energy sources combined. But nuclear power isn't without its warts.

Despite decades of debate and billions of dollars spent, the U.S. still does not have a permanent storage site for its growing amount of nuclear waste. Diablo Canyon, located on California's Central Coast, sits near several seismic fault lines, inspiring long-held fears of a nuclear disaster similar to the kind experienced in Fukushima, Japan in 2011.

PG&E has long maintained that Diablo Canyon is safe from tsunamis, earthquakes and flooding. But concerns remain.

Juliet Christian-Smith, a regional director at the Union of Concerned Scientists estimates an earthquake-induced accident could cause more than $100 billion in damages and 10,000 cancer deaths.

"The bill ignores the plant's environmental impacts and vulnerability to earthquakes," she said. "Safety cannot take a back seat in our quest to keep the lights on and reduce global warming emissions."

The bill now heads to Governor Newsom's desk where he's expected to sign it.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

  • Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories