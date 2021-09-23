Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

All That Smoke In The Air Is Sticking Around For The Weekend

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Sep 23, 2021 2:42 PM
Smoke rising from the Hollywood hills.
Expect smoke until mid-weekend, says the National Weather Service.
(Robyn Beck
/
AFP via Getty Images)
It might look a little smoky out there... That's because smoke from wildfires in the Sequoia National Forest has reached Southern California.

Northeast winds have blown smoke from the Windy and KNP Complex wildfires down to the Antelope Valley and mountains around L.A, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford.

He expects it should cover the rest of the county in the next several hours, but the smoke shouldn't have a significant effect on air quality. There is a smoke advisory out however for the San Bernardino, San Gabriel and San Jacinto mountains. The air quality might be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

"Most of the smoke is pretty high up in the air so most areas won't necessarily be seeing any impacts right at the surface, but it will cloud up the sky a little bit, and make the sun even oranger and we'll have the orange moon kind of coloring at night," said Wofford.

Temperatures might also rise if the smoke is thick enough.

The smoke could last at least through tomorrow; the National Weather Service expects winds from the east to blow it out over the water this weekend.

Fires. Mudslides. Heat waves. What questions do you need answered as you prepare for the effects of the climate emergency?