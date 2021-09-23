All That Smoke In The Air Is Sticking Around For The Weekend

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

It might look a little smoky out there... That's because smoke from wildfires in the Sequoia National Forest has reached Southern California.

Northeast winds have blown smoke from the Windy and KNP Complex wildfires down to the Antelope Valley and mountains around L.A, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wofford.

He expects it should cover the rest of the county in the next several hours, but the smoke shouldn't have a significant effect on air quality. There is a smoke advisory out however for the San Bernardino, San Gabriel and San Jacinto mountains. The air quality might be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

"Most of the smoke is pretty high up in the air so most areas won't necessarily be seeing any impacts right at the surface, but it will cloud up the sky a little bit, and make the sun even oranger and we'll have the orange moon kind of coloring at night," said Wofford.

Significant amount of smoke from the #WindyFire and #KNPComplex has entered our forecast area. The high-res smoke model expands it further across the area the next couple of days. Avoid or limit outdoor activities in areas of the worst smoke! #cawx https://t.co/3GDrKwm1iq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 23, 2021

Temperatures might also rise if the smoke is thick enough.

The smoke could last at least through tomorrow; the National Weather Service expects winds from the east to blow it out over the water this weekend.