Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

120 Degrees And Rising: What A Heat Wave Feels Like In The Hottest Place On Earth

By  Fiona Ng
Published Jul 15, 2023 6:00 AM
A red stop sign with the words, "STOP. Extreme Heat Danger" in the foreground. Two people are walking away from the camera in a desolate desert landscape.
Visitors walk near a sign warning of extreme heat danger on Aug. 17, 2020 in Death Valley National Park
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.
Your guide

There are heat waves, and then there are heat waves in the hottest place on Earth.

While many parts of Southern California are seeing triple-digit heat, Death Valley National Park is looking at numbers of a different league.

How hot will it get?

“On Saturday, it’s [projected] to be 127. And on Sunday, it’s going to be 129,” says Irvin Esquivel, who manages the front desk at the Stovepipe Wells Village Hotel inside Death Valley National Park.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Esquivel, who’s been with the hotel for four years, started the week like any other, by printing out the weather forecast for the entire week. But in an area where average July temperatures dance around the mid-110s, even he had to brace himself for what's in store for this weekend.

“From what my thermometer at the front desk is saying, it's already 120 degrees,” he says.

The park is currently warning visitors of "extreme summer heat" adding "avoid hiking, do not hike after 10 a.m. Travel prepared to survive. In the case of a heat related illness, get to a cool place and seek help immediately."

What 120+ temperatures feel like

“It kind of feels like you're going outside and there's somebody standing there with a blow dryer in your face.”

The national park is reputed to have recorded the highest temperature in the world, when the mercury hit 134 degrees in 1913 in the Furnace Creek area. That record is being disputed by scientists who believe a sandstorm had distorted the reading.

Tips for extreme heat tourists

Summers in Death Valley are punishing enough, with or without a heat wave. And visitors have always known to stay away — most of them anyway.

“The international [tourists] are our main business set for the summer season. They just come for a day or for the night, because they're wanting to experience the heat,” says Esquivel.

And he has his spiel ready.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Let somebody know about your schedule and itinerary on what you're gonna be doing.
— Irvin Esquivel

“We let them know, like, ‘Hey, you need to make sure you're carrying extra water. Light fabric clothes, light colors. Don't [wear] any dark [clothing] because the light colors will be able to reflect the sunlight, the heat.'”

“Let somebody know about your schedule and itinerary on what you're gonna be doing. And we also recommend to check in with anybody like, ‘Hey, I'm back at my room, or I'm back at my destination,’” Esquivel says.

The smart thing to do is to stay inside when the desert’s starting to bake, which typically starts in the mid-morning, says Death Valley park ranger Nicole Andler.

“On these days that it's gonna be extremely hot, and the overnight lows aren’t getting very low, you may even want to be done with the outdoors by 9:00 a.m.,” says Nicole Andler, a Death Valley park ranger.

And temperatures will remain high, even at night.

“Saturday night into Sunday morning is 99 degrees, and Sunday night into Monday morning is 101,” she says.

Tips in a heat wave

Staying safe in the heat
    • Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements
    • Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps)
    • Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

  • Protect a pet from excessive heat

    • Never leave a pet or animal in a garage
    • Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle
    • Never leave a pet or animal in the sun
    • Provide shade
    • Provide clean drinking water

  • Protect a human from excessive heat

  • Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

    • Elderly people (65 years and older)
    • Infants
    • Young children
    • People with chronic medical conditions
    • People with mental illness
    • People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)
Climate reporting can't happen without you!
You have the power to keep climate emergency reporting strong in the months to come. Donate today to have an impact on LAist's ability to report on this vitally important topic. We can make a difference together with your partnership today.

Most Read
Best of LAist