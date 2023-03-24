California's Wet Season Hasn't Ended The Drought Emergency, Says Governor Gavin Newsom
Governor Gavin Newsom announced that while the historic rainfall has replenished some of the state’s water supply -–the drought emergency continues. The state will continue to allocate resources to replenishing the diminishing sources of water supply millions of Californians rely on.
Why it matters
Californians have experienced a drastic wet season, with atmospheric rivers and historic rainfall. But that hasn't changed the circumstances of the lessening water supply the state has been struggling with for the past few years.
However, the winter storms provided a silver lining. The Department of Water Resources says that they will be allocating 75% of requested water supplies, up from the 35% announced in February.
Why now
Groundwater supply, which provides water to millions of Californians, has been diminishing. And the Colorado River, which supplies water to a third of all water for cities and households in Southern California, has been facing a 23-year old drought.
The backstory
California has been experiencing a historic 3-year drought, due to hotter, drier weather conditions accelerated by climate change. Governor Newsom issued an Executive Order in 2022 in response to the drought enacting several provisions for conserving water for households and businesses.
What's next
Governor Newsom stated at a news conference today that he will be lessening provisions from his drought executive order. However, he will maintain some provisions of the executive order to allow for "fast tracking of groundwater replenishment projects, stormwater capture and recycling programs."
-
Southern California's Snow-Capped Mountains Are Beautiful. Here's Where To Maximize The View (And Snap A Great Picture)It's been many, many years since we saw this much snow in our mountains. Going up there right now isn't safe, but here are some places where you can enjoy the view and snap a pic.
-
April Valentine died at Centinela Hospital. Her daughter was born by emergency C-section. She'd gone into the pregnancy with a plan, knowing Black mothers like herself were at higher risk.
-
A look at years past when snows creeped into our citified neighborhoods, away from the mountains and foothills.
-
-
In the face of a drier future, that iconic piece of Americana is on its way out in Southern California.
-
Another Missing Hiker Has Been Found Dead In San Gabriels As Search For Actor Julian Sands ContinuesBob Gregory, 62, went missing the same day as Sands. His body was recovered near Mount Islip.