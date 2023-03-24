California's Wet Season Hasn't Ended The Drought Emergency, Says Governor Gavin Newsom

Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that while the historic rainfall has replenished some of the state’s water supply -–the drought emergency continues. The state will continue to allocate resources to replenishing the diminishing sources of water supply millions of Californians rely on.

Why it matters

Californians have experienced a drastic wet season, with atmospheric rivers and historic rainfall. But that hasn't changed the circumstances of the lessening water supply the state has been struggling with for the past few years.

However, the winter storms provided a silver lining. The Department of Water Resources says that they will be allocating 75% of requested water supplies, up from the 35% announced in February.

Why now

Groundwater supply, which provides water to millions of Californians, has been diminishing. And the Colorado River, which supplies water to a third of all water for cities and households in Southern California, has been facing a 23-year old drought.

The backstory

California has been experiencing a historic 3-year drought, due to hotter, drier weather conditions accelerated by climate change. Governor Newsom issued an Executive Order in 2022 in response to the drought enacting several provisions for conserving water for households and businesses.

What's next

Governor Newsom stated at a news conference today that he will be lessening provisions from his drought executive order. However, he will maintain some provisions of the executive order to allow for "fast tracking of groundwater replenishment projects, stormwater capture and recycling programs."