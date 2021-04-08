California's COVID-19 Tier System Ends June 15. Will LA's Music Venues Reopen?

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Governor Newsom announced yesterday that the entire state will exit the color-coded COVID-19 tier system on June 15th. So what does that mean for L.A. music venues?

Punk bar The Sardine in San Pedro is rapidly booking local bands for June, but they're staying away from touring groups for now, in case reopening falls through.

Sardine co-owner Todd Congelliere says he's going to remain cautious:

"This to us is even early, and we've been waiting for this for a long time. We want to keep the same safety standards. I mean anything could happen again, even after everyone gets vaccinated."





"It's all gonna be inside and we're excited about it. That's what we're set up for, and that's the best way to have an intimate show at the Viper Room."





In Hollywood at the Viper Room, general manager Tommy Black says his phone has been blowing up since yesterday. The venue doesn't have a grand reopening booked yet, but Black says when they do, he's glad it won't have to be a parking lot show:Black told us that the Viper Room will also be live streaming some concerts.

