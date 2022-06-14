California Will Offer Full Mortgage Repayments For Qualifying Residents

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

California officials expanded the state's Mortgage Relief Program to help homeowners who'd fallen behind on mortgage and property tax payments due to COVID-19 in the first half of 2022.

Now, the state will offer full reimbursement for missed mortgage payments of up to $80,000 for residents who have missed at least two payments before June 30, and are currently delinquent.

The program covers up to $20,000 in past-due property tax payments for mortgage holders who missed at least one payment prior to May 31. Previously, the program required homeowners to miss at least two payments prior to the program's launch on December 27, 2021.

To qualify, household incomes must be at or below 150% of their county's area median income. In Los Angeles County, that's about $178,000 annually for a family of four.

Nicole Evans, who works with the state's program, said more homeowners can apply, but funds will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

"There's about 90,000 households that may be eligible for reinstatement for property tax," she said.

The $1 billion in funding to expand the program is from the U.S. Treasury.