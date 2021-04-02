Indoor Concerts, Performances, Private Gatherings Can Resume April 15, California Officials Say

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

State health officials have announced that indoor concerts, performances, and other private gatherings can resume starting April 15. But officials are still discouraging indoor events, no matter how low local COVID-19 metrics have fallen.

The new guidance lays out capacity limits for both outdoor and indoor gatherings, which will depend on local restrictions, including which of the state's reopening tiers the county is currently in.

It also comes with some other caveats: In order to attend those gatherings, you'll have to show proof that you're vaccinated, or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

And organizers must set up pre-paid ticket sales, or keep an advance guest list and enforce assigned seating arrangements.

Whether L.A. County will adopt these measures right away is still up in the air. County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis says they need to fully review the state's guidance first.

"There's still some outstanding questions or clarifications that we're waiting to hear from them as well," Davis said, "so whether or not we'll fully align, generally we want to get the final details to see exactly what's being required."

And if a county falls back to the state's most-restrictive purple tier, all gatherings — including those held outdoors — will be off-limits once again.

Local health officials also released updated Orange Tier guidelines for businesses, starting Monday in L.A. County. That's when businesses can increase capacity, and bars that don't serve food can reopen — outdoors only — for the first time since the pandemic began.

There's a 90-minute limit for bar customers, no live entertainment, and no counter service.

These changes comes as California's coronavirus positivity rate has plummeted to a near-record low, alongside the acceleration of the state's vaccination efforts.

L.A. County is also expecting another big shipment of vaccines for next week, adding up to about 397,000. That's an increase of about 50,000 doses from last week's allotment.

