11 Decaying Bodies Discovered In Sun Valley Funeral Home

The owner of a now-shuttered Sun Valley funeral home is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly failing to properly bury or cremate the remains of 11 people, including some infants.

City Attorney Mike Feuer says several people reached out to police after failing to get straight answers about their loved ones' remains from Mark B. Allen Jr.

City Attorney Mike Feuer announcing criminal charges after 11 decaying bodies - adults and kids - discovered at the Mark B. Allen Mortuary in Sun Valley. pic.twitter.com/DCxGfIwcsj — The Office of Mike Feuer, L.A. City Attorney (@CityAttorneyLA) April 29, 2022

Feuer said state and local officials who went to the funeral home to investigate found the bodies in various stages of decay and could smell them from outside the building.

“Picture how you would feel if your loved one were sent to a funeral home to be properly cared for," Feuer said. "And instead, this happened.”

The bodies were found by the California Cemetery and Funeral Bureau, the L.A. County Coroner’s Office, and the Los Angeles Police Department.

“We’re fighting to get justice for these families in this incredibly sad and shocking situation,” Feuer said. “Their deaths are one tragedy, and this alleged monstrous mistreatment is a second tragedy.”

Allen violated California Health and Safety codes that charge anyone who places human remains in any palace other than a cemetery with a misdemeanor. If convicted, Allen could face up to 11 years in jail and a $110,000 fine.

LAist has reached out to Allen for comment and is awaiting a response.