News

11 Decaying Bodies Discovered In Sun Valley Funeral Home

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Apr 29, 2022 3:53 PM
A stout beige building sits with a burgundy awning that reads in white letters "FUNERARIA MARK B. ALLEN FUNERAL HOME". The one-story structure has a white door and railing over the windows, with an American flag waving on its right. In the background is a residential neighborhood with trees and park cars. It is a bright sunny day.
Mark B. Allen Jr., the owner of a Sun Valley funeral home where 11 decaying bodies were found, could face up to 11 years in jail and $110,000 in fines for violating California Health and Safety codes.
(Mark B. Allen Mortuary & Cremation Services
/
Facebook)
The owner of a now-shuttered Sun Valley funeral home is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly failing to properly bury or cremate the remains of 11 people, including some infants.

City Attorney Mike Feuer says several people reached out to police after failing to get straight answers about their loved ones' remains from Mark B. Allen Jr.

Feuer said state and local officials who went to the funeral home to investigate found the bodies in various stages of decay and could smell them from outside the building.

The Brief

“Picture how you would feel if your loved one were sent to a funeral home to be properly cared for," Feuer said. "And instead, this happened.”

The bodies were found by the California Cemetery and Funeral Bureau, the L.A. County Coroner’s Office, and the Los Angeles Police Department.

“We’re fighting to get justice for these families in this incredibly sad and shocking situation,” Feuer said. “Their deaths are one tragedy, and this alleged monstrous mistreatment is a second tragedy.”

Allen violated California Health and Safety codes that charge anyone who places human remains in any palace other than a cemetery with a misdemeanor. If convicted, Allen could face up to 11 years in jail and a $110,000 fine.

LAist has reached out to Allen for comment and is awaiting a response.

