A Feisty 35-year-old Bison Nicknamed 'Trouble' Has Died
Here Comes Trouble, a 35-year-old bison known for stirring up mischief, died last weekend at William S. Hart Park in Santa Clarita, where she lived since birth.
Born on April 12, 1988, “Trouble” — as she was nicknamed — stood out for her rambunctious personality, and could often be found squaring up against the animal keeper’s truck during feeding time, or picking fights among her herd, park officials said in announcing her death this week.
“Here comes trouble!” park visitors and staff would exclaim at the sight of the bison. That phrase became her namesake.
“She would definitely like to challenge the truck at times and would kind of get that look in her eye,” said Rachael Komulainen, park animal keeper at William S. Hart Park. “She'd look at you and think about it. A lot of times we were able to get her to stop just by talking to her.”
Trouble came from a line of bison that were originally donated by animation film producer Walt Disney in 1962.
According to park officials, Trouble died healthy, and her body was removed on Sunday without a trip to the California Animal Health and Food Safety lab typically required for deceased park animals.
Wild bison usually live up to 15 years of age, and captive bison up to 25. Many of the bison at William S. Hart Park have aged longer than usual because of the care provided by the park.
“I think our animals just really have such great lives that they just don't want to leave us,” Komulainen said. “I've had all kinds of different species of animals that have lived way past the normal lifespan even in captivity.”
More aggressive bisons tend to have shorter horns because they hit things and break them off, but Trouble had maintained hers.
The park is home to other animals that have arrived through donations, like sulcata tortoises, alpacas, mule deer and pot-bellied pigs, and 10 other bison that Trouble has left behind.
But there was no park resident quite like the 35-year-old bison.
“We are saddened by the loss of Trouble, one of our most beloved bison at William S. Hart Park,” said Norma García-González, director of L.A. County Parks. “Trouble was part of the L.A. County Parks family for 35 years. She will be greatly missed."
