What To Watch On TV This Weekend: 'Big Brother' Season 25, 'The Other Black Girl,' and 'One Piece'

It’s both a blessing and a curse that we’ve reached a time when there’s just so much television to experience, with so many different places to find it.

If you invest the time it takes to scroll across your streamer of choice and check out new shows, you want some payoff, right?

That’s where I step in, with help from a few friends, as a deus ex machina of sorts — a way for you to resolve that inner conflict of what to choose and make sure it’s something worth investing in.

On LAist 89.3’s AirTalk, we're joined by television critics each week to give you a rundown of shows that are fresh out of the oven. They serve you a taste of what to expect and from there, you can choose whether or not to indulge in the rest.

Now it's my turn to add to their topline thoughts and offer my impression of a few initial episodes. I may not have "TV critic" as my title, but I watch TV — and as a fan of film and television, I can at least give you an informed perspective. I'll even toss in my Gen-Z filter.

Sound good? Grab a snack and read on before you hit the remote.

This week, AirTalk’s Larry Mantle talked about the latest on television and streaming with Hollywood Reporter TV critic Angie Han , and Marcus Jones , awards editor for TV and film at IndieWire.

Big Brother [Season 25]

Airing on CBS & Streaming on Paramount+

"I've just been thrilled to see this show that I fell in love with when I was so young two decades ago come back to such glory. I've just been really enjoying [season 25] this summer." — Marcus Jones, IndieWire

First impression: Contestants must compete against each other in challenges and puzzles for a chance to win $750,000. They also live together in a place where they’re consistently monitored.

Lasting impression: I definitely understand why the show has been around for as long it has, it’s a crowd-pleasing mix of puzzles, compelling personalities, and lighthearted fun that I think is brought together really well by host Julie Chen Moonves. As the first episode stands, however, I didn’t particularly love the final presentation of the show.

I should note that I’ve built my taste for similar shows, growing up withWipeout and eventually being a teen who was really into The Challenge. And what I’ve realized makes those shows work, that I think this lacked at times, was the intricate editing a show like this needs in larger quantities. I think the suspenseful music you see during the challenges in Big Brother helps, but you don’t really get the kinds of reaction shots you’d hope for from contestants that are spectating or participating in challenges.

That being said… it’s just one episode and I don’t want to be too critical. I think I’d need to watch more to really appreciate the show for what it is!

Who's behind it: The creators of the show are John de Mol and Ron Diesel. Both are best known for having been a part of Big Brother, with de Mol also earning credits on The Voice and its different international versions.

When and where: 19 episodes of Season 25 are available to stream on Paramount+; episode 20 airs at 10:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The Other Black Girl

Streaming on Hulu

"it takes some, it takes some wild swings as you can imagine from something that's [a] sort of genre-bending project." — Angie Han, The Hollywood Reporter

"There are real true moments about office politics especially here as an employee from a marginalized background, and, even though there starts to be this sort of rivalry between Sinclair Daniel and Ashley Murray's characters, it's never too arched." — Marcus Jones, IndieWire

First impression: Following Nella, an African American editorial assistant trying to blaze her path at a publishing company that's dominated by white executives. Having struggled to genuinely bond with someone at her office, that seemingly looks like it could change when she finally meets an African American coworker… but things may not be as rosy as she hoped.

Lasting impression: I think this show’s first episode did a great job of setting the groundwork of why being in a position like Nella’s is so frustrating. I also appreciate how it’s an example of what alienation can look like in a racialized society that puts people of color in a position to easily be tokenized. Within that, I think it’s great that they decided to tackle the question of diverse minority perspectives in an office setting, and how it sometimes can set society back if the voices uplifted are more trying to fit in as opposed to being unapologetically themselves.

Who's behind it: The show's creators are Zakiya Dalila Harris and Rashida Jones. Harris notably wrote the 2021 novel the show is based on, and most will know Jones from her acting credits like Parks and Recreation and The Office.

When and where: All 10 episodes are now streaming on Hulu.

One Piece

Streaming on Netflix

"One of the things I really liked is [that] the world-building is really fun, creative and zany. There are lots of larger-than-life villains and lots of odd little details sprinkled throughout [the show]." — Angie Han, The Hollywood Reporter

First impression: Follows young adventurer Luffy and his ragtag pirate crew as they journey to find the One Piece, an elusive treasure that people across the world are eager to find by any means necessary.

Lasting impression: I have to admit that I’ve struggled to get into the anime, not due to its quality because I’ve heard great things, but because it seems so daunting to watch with there being more than 1,000 episodes. This live-action adaptation though makes it as good a time as ever for some folks curious to at least watch the show.

Not only that, I think the publicity that’s been done by the cast and crew has gone as well as anybody can hope. I’ve found it genuinely cool seeing Iñaki Godoy’s love of the source material shining through in the show and also in his interactions with those behind the manga and anime.

The show itself is also really entertaining through its humor and well-coordinated action sequences. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that Netflix has since announced that it’s renewed the show for a second season.

Who's behind it: The show's creators are Steven Maeda and Matt Owens. Maeda may be best known for his work being a producer for the first three seasons of CSI: Miami, and Owens's recent work has come as a writer for Marvel’s Agents of Shield and Luke Cage.

When and where: All 8 episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

