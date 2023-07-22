Support for LAist comes from
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

'Treegate' Is Over... For Now At Least

By  Nate Perez  and Fiona Ng
Published Jul 22, 2023 10:24 AM
Side by side photos show two recent views of the same sidewalk: on the left, lined with bushy trees, and on the right, with branches chopped short and bare, providing no shade below.
Before and after views of the street corner where WGA members were striking outside of Universal Studios.
(Courtesy of Chris Stephens)
The controversy over a line of mysteriously pruned trees along a Hollywood actors and writers picketing route has ended in a fine.

Universal Studios has been fined $250 for stripping the trees bare without a permit, according to LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia in a tweet on Friday.

The amount is the highest for a first time unpermitted tree-trimming offense.

Members of the Writers Guild of America had been picketing outside Gate 8 at the corner of Barham Boulevard and Forest Lawn Drive, partially protected from the sun by a row of trees along the sidewalk.

It was discovered after last weekend that the trees were pruned, leaving some to wonder if the studio was behind the action.

The incident quickly came to symbolize the tension between the studios and striking writers and actors, leading some people to dub it, "Treegate."

About The WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

  • The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) have been negotiating for new contracts with Hollywood's studios, collectively known as the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

  • The WGA went on strike May 2. It is the first WGA strike in 15 years; the last work stoppage began in November 2007 and lasted 100 days.

  • SAG-AFTRA went on strike July 13. It marked the first time Hollywood performers and writers have simultaneously walked off the job since 1960.
