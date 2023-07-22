'Treegate' Is Over... For Now At Least

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

The controversy over a line of mysteriously pruned trees along a Hollywood actors and writers picketing route has ended in a fine.

Universal Studios has been fined $250 for stripping the trees bare without a permit, according to LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia in a tweet on Friday.

INVESTIGATION 🌳 UPDATE:



StreetsLA has informed us that they are issuing a citation in the amount of $250 (first-time offense) to Universal Studios. The citation alleges a violation of trimming trees without a city permit.



Outdated laws limit penalties the City can issue. https://t.co/8ge7LElRao pic.twitter.com/T1jOWvXEB4 — LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia (@lacontroller) July 21, 2023

The amount is the highest for a first time unpermitted tree-trimming offense.

Members of the Writers Guild of America had been picketing outside Gate 8 at the corner of Barham Boulevard and Forest Lawn Drive, partially protected from the sun by a row of trees along the sidewalk.

It was discovered after last weekend that the trees were pruned, leaving some to wonder if the studio was behind the action.

The incident quickly came to symbolize the tension between the studios and striking writers and actors, leading some people to dub it, "Treegate."

About The WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) have been negotiating for new contracts with Hollywood's studios, collectively known as the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The WGA went on strike May 2. It is the first WGA strike in 15 years; the last work stoppage began in November 2007 and lasted 100 days.

SAG-AFTRA went on strike July 13. It marked the first time Hollywood performers and writers have simultaneously walked off the job since 1960.

What WGA wants What SAG-AFTRA wants Affected by the strike? Here are some resources.

