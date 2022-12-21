The Oscar Shortlists Are Out In 10 Categories With Some Familiar Names — And Some Snubs

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Before Oscar voters can mark their ballots for the next Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences whittles down submissions in 10 categories.



While some familiar names made the cut — including Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift — the news was not as good for the critically acclaimed documentary Goodnight Oppy, a film about the Mars rovers Spirit and Opportunity, and Sr.,Robert Downey Jr.'s personal tribute to his late father.

The song shortlist (culled from more than 80 submissions) included Swift’s Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Gaga for Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, The Weeknd’s Nothing Is Lost from Avatar: The Way of Water and David Byrne’s This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

More than 140 documentary features were eligible in that category, but only 15 can now compete for Oscar nominations, which are announced on Jan. 24.

Among the feature-length documentaries that made the cut are Fire of Love, Moonage Daydream, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Navalny,

Retrograde and The Territory.

Among the picks for international feature were Germany’s All Quiet on the Western Front and Mexico’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.

The shortlist for score included Volker Bertelmann’s music for All Quiet on the Western Front, Simon Franglen for Avatar: The Way of Water,

Justin Hurwitz for Babylon, Alexandre Desplat for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Michael Abels for Nope, Nicholas Britell for She Said and Hildur Guðnadóttir for Women Talking.

The Oscars will be presented on March 12.

The Shortlists

Documentary Feature Films

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory



Documentary Short Films

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?T

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden



International Feature Film

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Austria, Corsage

Belgium, Close

Cambodia, Return to Seoul

Denmark, Holy Spider

France, Saint Omer

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

India, Last Film Show

Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Morocco, The Blue Caftan

Pakistan, Joyland

Poland, EO

South Korea, Decision to Leave

Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy



Makeup And Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don't Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Music (Original Song)

"Time" from Amsterdam

"Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from Avatar: The Way of Water

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once

"Ciao Papa" from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Til You’re Home" from A Man Called Otto

"Naatu Naatu" from RRR

"My Mind & Me" from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

"Good Afternoon" from Spirited

"Applause" from Tell It like a Woman

"Stand Up" from Till

"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick

"Dust & Ash" from The Voice of Dust and Ash

"Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing

"New Body Rhumba" from White Noise

Animated Short Film

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It’s Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

Live Action Short Film

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

IvaluLe Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic KillerT

he Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha



Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick



Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick