Taylor Swift Fans: Here's How To Get To SoFi Stadium By Metro

Taylor Swift fans have been taking public transit by storm during the pop star's sold-out Eras Tour (see Chicago and Atlanta). We'd expect to see no less in Los Angeles when she takes over SoFi Stadium this week, and Metro has responded by adding service and shuttles to get you there for cheap, without the hassle of sitting in L.A. traffic.

The pop star is performing for six nights between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9, and there's a public merch event on Sunday that's open to the public.

For $3.50, you can get to Sofi Stadium and back, and Metro has extended hours of operation for their trains, shuttles and buses. Trains will run at 2 a.m., according to Metro communications director Dave Sotero.

So whether you're stressed about navigating the system or you just want to avoid the traffic, we've got the details you need.

First-time Metro users

If it’s your first time using the Metro system (or using public transit in California), have no fear. There will be plenty of resources for first-timers or those unfamiliar with Metro. Metro ambassadors will be at key stations to help with purchasing fares, figuring out which line to take and more, Sotero told LAist.

If you’re too antisocial to ask for help, you can also refer to Metro’s website and use the self-serve kiosks. Or, download the TAP L.A. app to purchase or add fares to a TAP card .

Self-serve kiosks take cash and physical cards but do not yet take Apple or Google pay.

Parking

Many parking options near the stadium are already sold out or range from $40 (1.1 miles away from the stadium) to $90 (about half a mile away). Be warned if you’re parking at SoFi — the wait times to get out may be up to a few hours. Be sure to go early and park near an exit, if possible.

If these options are too far or too expensive for you, or if you are taking Metro, you can park and take the train — most stations have parking.

According to the Metro website :

There are over 300 parking spots at the C Line’s Hawthorne/Lennox Station for $25 apiece that can be purchased online or $30 each when purchased on-site (if available).



Other stations with parking on the C Line are Crenshaw ($3), Aviation ($10), Norwalk ($3 weekdays, free on Saturdays) and Redondo Beach (free).



There are 80 parking spots at the K Line’s Fairview Heights Station for $20 apiece.



There are 400 parking spots for $3 each at the Expo/Crenshaw Station served by our E Line and K Line trains. The parking is in a garage one block north of the station.

Here’s the full list of Metro stations with parking. There are also private garages and lots near stations in downtown Los Angeles, downtown Culver City and downtown Santa Monica. To pay for parking, use the on-site kiosks, which take cash and physical cards.

If you don't want to drive to Metro spots, Uber or Lyft is also an option.

Hey @taylorswift13 fans...



Look What You Made Us Do 👇🏾



We're adding service to help #Swifities get to the upcoming shows at @SoFiStadium! pic.twitter.com/bzNVhOuzTl — Metro Los Angeles (@metrolosangeles) July 24, 2023

Public transit routes

Please note that riding to and from stations farther away from SoFi can take more than two hours.

“We will say that it's important to plan your trip ahead. Our Metro system is very large,” Sotero said.

Smartphones have a transit option in Apple and Google maps that can give an estimate of how long your route can take, or you can plan your trip here .

Shuttle services will run from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. before each show. Shuttles and bus line 117 will run for 90 minutes after the concert ends.

Shuttle service to SoFi Stadium.

From Westside, Eastside, Central L.A.

The Metro website recommends you take the K line to Downtown Inglewood Station and ride a free bus shuttle to SoFi. Take the E line to Expo/Crenshaw Station, and there is a K Line across the street.

Coming from San Fernando Valley? Take the B line to the E line.

Coming from San Gabriel Valley? Take the A line, hop on the E line, and finally, get on the K line.

From south and east

The Metro website recommends fans coming from these directions take the C line to the Hawthorne/Lennox station and ride Metro’s free shuttle to SoFi.

Coming from Orange County? Take the C line from Norwalk Station.

Coming from South Bay or El Segundo area? Take the C line from Redondo Beach, Douglas, El Segundo or Mariposa stations.

Coming from Long Beach? Take the A line to Willowbrook/Rosa Parks station and get onto the C line.

From LAX

If you’re staying at hotels near LAX, you’ll need to take Metro bus line 117 along Century Boulevard to get to SoFi. Stops include: LAX City Bus Center, Sepulveda/Century, Century/Avion, Century/Airport, Century/International and Century/Aviation. Then, you’ll exit at Century/Yukon for the shortest walk to SoFi.

This is the same stop to use when leaving the venue.

Things not to forget

Make sure you have some essentials before heading out to the concert, and be careful of carrying too much cash, especially on public transit.



Phone

Portable charger

ID

Cash for fares and/or parking. Self-serve kiosks at Metro stations take cash and card but do not take mobile payment methods.

A physical card, since SoFi is a cashless venue. According to SoFi’s website, all major credit and debit cards are accepted, as well as mobile pay.

A bag or purse to hold everything. Like most venues now, SoFi only allows clear plastic/vinyl or PVC bags that don’t exceed 12” x 6” x 12” or small clutch bags that are 4.5” x 6.5”. For prohibited items, check the SoFi website .