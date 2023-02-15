Raquel Welch, Actress And Hollywood Sex Symbol, Dead At 82

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Raquel Welch, who rose to fame as a sex symbol in the 1960s, has died. She was 82.

Welch's manager told NPR she died Wednesday after a brief illness.

Welch's career started in the 1960s with appearances on TV shows such as The Virginian, McHale's Navy and Bewitched. That paved the way for back-to-back roles in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. That latter role catapulted her to sex symbol status.

Over the course of her career, she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for her role in the 1974's The Three Musketeers as Constance de Bonacieux, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She leaves behind her two children, her son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch.

