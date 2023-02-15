Support for LAist comes from
Raquel Welch, Actress And Hollywood Sex Symbol, Dead At 82

By Ciera Crawford | NPR
Published Feb 15, 2023 1:53 PM
A glamorous looking woman who appears to be white and in her 60s or 70s stands in front of a step-and-repeat with the words "16th Costume Designers Guild Awards" on it. She is smiling and looking to the right of the frame. She wears a sequined black dress. Her hair is light brown and past her shoulders.
Actress Raquel Welch attends the 16th Costume Designers Guild Awards
(Christopher Polk/Getty Images for CDG
/
Getty Images North America)
Raquel Welch, who rose to fame as a sex symbol in the 1960s, has died. She was 82.

Welch's manager told NPR she died Wednesday after a brief illness.

Welch's career started in the 1960s with appearances on TV shows such as The Virginian, McHale's Navy and Bewitched. That paved the way for back-to-back roles in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. That latter role catapulted her to sex symbol status.

Over the course of her career, she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for her role in the 1974's The Three Musketeers as Constance de Bonacieux, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She leaves behind her two children, her son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch.

  • Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.

