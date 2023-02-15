Raquel Welch, Actress And Hollywood Sex Symbol, Dead At 82
Raquel Welch, who rose to fame as a sex symbol in the 1960s, has died. She was 82.
Welch's manager told NPR she died Wednesday after a brief illness.
Welch's career started in the 1960s with appearances on TV shows such as The Virginian, McHale's Navy and Bewitched. That paved the way for back-to-back roles in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C. That latter role catapulted her to sex symbol status.
Over the course of her career, she won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for her role in the 1974's The Three Musketeers as Constance de Bonacieux, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
She leaves behind her two children, her son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch.
