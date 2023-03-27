Support for LAist comes from
Jeremy Renner Posts A Video Of Him Walking Again After His Snowplow Accident

By Ayana Archie | NPR
Published Mar 27, 2023 10:48 AM
A white male with light skin tone and dressed in a black suit smiles for the camera at a premiere event. Behind him is a purple promotional background with the words "hawkeye" and "synchrony" on it.
Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye Los Angeles Launch Event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on Nov. 17, 2021.
(Jesse Grant
/
Getty Images)
Actor Jeremy Renner is now walking again in an update he posted to social media Sunday, nearly three months after he was critically injured in a snowplow accident.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery," Renner captioned a video of him on a treadmill.

Several people offered Renner words of encouragement on his road to recovery.

"Bro! that's serious progress in 3 months! Highly Impressed," one person said.

"We as fans are so proud of you and how far you came, your strength, determination and mentality are inspirational to us," another person said.

Renner, 52, was using a snowplow to help a family member free his vehicle from the snow on New Year's Day when the accident occurred. In previous updates, Renner was pictured lying in a hospital bed and said he had broken more than 30 bones. He also suffered from blunt chest trauma and underwent surgery a couple days later.

Renner has largely been known for his role as Hawkeye in Marvel's Avengers movies and series. He has additionally been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in The Hurt Locker and The Town.

Since his accident, he has been promoting season two of his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown and his Disney+ show Rennervations, which has yet to air.

  • Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.

