Glendale Seeks Its Inaugural Poet Laureate

The City of Glendale is looking for its first ever Poet Laureate, who will be responsible for tasks including spearheading a project to engage the community in poetry reading and writing.

The details: The person who steps into the new position will receive a one-year, $5,000 stipend. In addition to creating a community engagement project, they will be responsible for writing a poem about the city that will be read at events throughout the year.

“Glendale is located in the heart of the creative capital of the world,” said Mayor Ardy Kassakhian in a statement. “Recognizing the talents of our residents ... helps celebrate our creative diversity.”

Why now: Nicole Pasini, the assistant director for Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, said the search is part of Glendale's goal to become an arts and culture hub.

"It's exciting to be able to bring a program that will bring someone in who will serve as an ambassador for Glendale's super rich culture and diversity, and promote the art of poetry," she said.

The selection process: A panel of four, including L.A. Poet Laureate Lynne Thompson, will review applications. Those interested must be over 18, residents of Glendale, and have some relevant experience.

Apply: Applications must be submitted by January 20, 2023. Here's the fine print and the application, via the city website.